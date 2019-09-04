Milwaukee Rep Presents THE NICETIES Sept 25â€“Nov 3

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Niceties by rising-star playwright Eleanor Burgess in the Stiemke Studio, September 25 - November 3, 2019.

In this riveting two-person drama, a polite clash of ideas between an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor quickly landslides into an explosive discussion about race, history, power and the American story. The Niceties stars Kate Levy (Fingersmith, American Repertory Theater) as Janine Bosko and Kimber Sprawl (The Lion King, North American Tour) as Zoe Reed.

Directed by Annika Boras (The Jungle Book, Arden Theatre Company), The Niceties creative team includes scenic design by Courtney O'Neill (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Christine Pascual (Lady in Denmark, Goodman Theatre), lighting design by Noele Stollmack (Guards at the Taj, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), fight direction by Christopher Elst (Annie, Skylight Music Theatre) and casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts. Stage managed by Martie Barthel (Spamalot, Four Seasons Theatre).

The Niceties will set the stage for Milwaukee Rep's fifth annual ACT II community engagement program. In collaboration with the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, ACT II will include TalkBacks and small group discussions featuring panelists from community organizations such as ACLU Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin, Public Allies Milwaukee, Marquette University, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Youth Justice Milwaukee, Urban Ecology Center, Milwaukee Public Schools and others. For a full list of topics and panelists, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Since 2016, Milwaukee Rep's ACT II program has engaged almost 10,000 audience members in in-depth discussions centered around themes and issues important to the diverse Milwaukee community. During past productions American Song (2015/16), Disgraced (2016/17), Until the Flood (2017/18) and Every Brilliant Thing (2018/19), audiences were able to share, listen and learn with a group of fellow audience members and guest representatives from the community. ACT II has been praised both locally and nationally for creating a space for open and honest dialogue among diverse groups of people.

The Niceties is presented by Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Ed Seaberg and Patrick Smith. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

The Niceties runs September 25 - November 3, 2019 in the Stiemke Studio. Opening Night is set for Friday, September 27 at 8pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You