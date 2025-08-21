Milwaukee Rep Debuts Education & Engagement Programs for New Herzfeld Foundation Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Milwaukee Repertory Theater will debut its expanded Education & Engagement initiatives, now anchored in its brand-new Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center at the soon to open Associated Bank Theater Center. While the theater has a rich history of community-focused programming dating back to the early 1990s, this is the first time the organization has dedicated a space specifically for education and outreach, allowing for even deeper community connection and artistic growth. With those two thoughts in mind, Milwaukee Rep invites the community to take part in their new Audience Connection Series and School of Theater, designed to extend the rich theatrical experience beyond the stage.

Audience Connections Series

The new Connections Series invites audiences to deepen their engagement with Milwaukee Rep by going beyond the traditional theater experience. This diverse series of events includes dynamic pre- and post-show discussions, artist-led conversations, social networking opportunities and community nights as well as interactive activities inside the Associated Bank Theater Center. From insightful panels that explore the themes behind productions to lively social gatherings and hands-on creative exercises, the Connections Series offers something for everyone to discover, learn, and enjoy. For specific programming details and dates visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Connections.



Milwaukee Rep School of Theater

The heart of this new chapter is the Milwaukee Rep School of Theater, an innovative training program designed to serve adults and the youth of Milwaukee. Through high-quality workshops and courses tailored to multiple generations and led by passionate Milwaukee Rep Teaching Artists, participants will build vital skills for the stage and develop confidence that extends beyond the theater. The School offers a variety of opportunities to learn, create and perform—empowering individuals to grow creatively and personally within a supportive environment. For details on individual programs and classes visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/SchoolofTheater.



With the opening of the Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center, Milwaukee Repertory Theater is doubling down on its mission to inspire dialogue, foster community, and cultivate new generations of artists and audiences. As a longtime leader in arts education, this dedicated space amplifies the theater’s ongoing commitment to eliminating barriers to the arts and building lasting connections with the Milwaukee community.

