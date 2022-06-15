Milwaukee Black Theater Festival to Return in August

Black Arts MKE will present the third annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, returning to venues across the city from August 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features free and ticketed events throughout each day, including full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. This year's theme is The Black Family: Generations Speak!, presented by generations of Black artists, includes events for the entire family, acknowledges community challenges, and encourages everyone to come together now to celebrate Black theater, healing, and unity.

"For the first time, the festival will be held across multiple venues, in an effort to expose more of the city to rich cross-disciplinary artistic and cultural activity produced by Milwaukee-based Black artists," says Cory Nettles, Board Chair. "We're proud to produce Milwaukee Black Theater Festival to share more of our stories and put a spotlight on emerging young Black playwrights and professional theater organizations, including Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Lights! Camera! Soul!." Expanded venues include Marcus Performing Arts Center, St. Ann Center Indaba Community Band Shell, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, and The Table Vocational Center.

Access the Festival Digital Program here or visit blackartsmke.org.

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival events include:

Two theatrical world premieres produced by Bronzeville Arts Ensemble: Milwaukee Voices of Gun Violence by Sheri Williams Pannell and Khloe's Beautiful Blues staged reading by La'Ketta Caldwell

Theatrical production of Hidden Heroes by Shà Cage - The Black Women of NASA produced by First Stage and directed by Samantha Montgomery

Youth & Family Night kicks off the festival with preview performances from several collaborating BIPOC youth theater and dance organizations including First Stage, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Next Act Theatre, and Signature Dance Company

This Just In staged reading by Malaina Moore, an emerging young MKE-based Black playwright

Family Reunion Concert Fundraiser produced by Antoine Reynolds and featuring Milwaukee's most talented R&B and Gospel artists and musicians

Milwaukee Black Theater Community, Let's Talk! Including a History of Milwaukee Black Theater, moderated panel discussion, and an Adolphus Ward Scholarship presentation produced by Lights! Camera! Soul!'s DiMonte Henning

Healing Through the Arts Showcase performances presented by several artists and survivors as portrayed in Milwaukee Voices of Gun Violence

"We're honoring the Black Family during the third year of the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival which provides an opportunity to tell stories which entertain us while sharing our history, exploring our challenges, uniting our generations, and celebrating our beauty!," adds Sheri Williams Pannell, co-founder Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival and Bronzeville Arts Ensemble producing artistic director. "

ABOUT BLACK ARTS MKE

Black Arts MKE's mission is to increase the availability and quality of African American arts and culture. We collaborate with over 100 local artists and arts organizations annually to bring to our community renowned and original performance arts works by African American authors, playwrights, poets, musicians, and composers. Our community outreach programs serve over 15,000 underserved schools, youth and their families including Youth Performing Arts Camp. Black Arts MKE's annual signature performance - Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is a holiday musical favorite in Milwaukee featuring an all-black, MKE-based cast. We're a recipient of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, NEA Grant for Arts Projects and The Black Seed national awards. Black Arts MKE is a producing theatre with World Premier Wisconsin. We are a proud Member Group of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) and Resident Group at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Black Arts MKE is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation.