MPAC Will Host Student Visual Art Exhibit in Collaboration With TBEY Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and TBEY Arts Center have announced a new student visual art exhibition, showcasing the exceptional artistic talents of youth participants from TBEY's Exploration Studio.



This free exhibition will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in the South Promenade beginning June 16 through September 21 and will be on display during events.



The installation debuted at MPAC’s 18th Annual BASH gala fundraiser on Friday, June 16 and will close with TBEY Arts Center’s StarGazed Benefit Concert on Thursday, September 21 at MPAC. This is the first extended youth visual art exhibition that MPAC has hosted in its 50+ year history.



Highlighted artists range in ages from 9-19, and the majority are from the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) district. Featured artwork is a culmination of the Spring Exploration Studio Workshop, which met three times a week after school from February to May. Students explored strategies to develop their individual and creative vision, focusing on independent projects to express themselves while exploring their own interests and ideas.



"This is a historical moment for TBEY and an honor for our students. I am thrilled for them,” says Contessa Lobley, TBEY Executive Director. “It’s important for TBEY to showcase the incredibly talented young creatives in Milwaukee. And to be the first organization to collaborate with MPAC on an install of this kind is monumental.”



Ranging from paintings and drawings to sculptures and mixed media pieces, this installation serves as an opportunity for these talented students to showcase their work to the Milwaukee community.



Like TBEY Arts Center, MPAC is committed to encouraging young people to explore and express themselves through the arts.



“MPAC is proud to serve as a cultural hub for the community, reflecting diverse perspectives and voices through artistic expression,” said Jared Duymovic, MPAC Vice President of Programming & Engagement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with TBEY Arts Center and showcase the incredible talent of these young artists.”



For more information about the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the youth art exhibition, please visit https://tbey.org/home/exploration-studio-student-exhibition/. For more information about TBEY Arts Center, visit www.tbey.org.