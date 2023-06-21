MPAC Will Host Student Visual Art Exhibit in Collaboration With TBEY Arts Center

This free exhibition will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in the South Promenade beginning June 16 through September 21.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Amplify BIPOC Play Series To Return To Milwaukee's First Stage For Fourth Season Photo 2 Amplify BIPOC Play Series To Return To Milwaukee's First Stage For Fourth Season
New Photography And Media Arts Curator Appointed At Milwaukee Art Museum Photo 3 New Photography And Media Arts Curator Appointed At Milwaukee Art Museum

MPAC Will Host Student Visual Art Exhibit in Collaboration With TBEY Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and TBEY Arts Center have announced a new student visual art exhibition, showcasing the exceptional artistic talents of youth participants from TBEY's Exploration Studio.

This free exhibition will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in the South Promenade beginning June 16 through September 21 and will be on display during events.

The installation debuted at MPAC’s 18th Annual BASH gala fundraiser on Friday, June 16 and will close with TBEY Arts Center’s StarGazed Benefit Concert on Thursday, September 21 at MPAC. This is the first extended youth visual art exhibition that MPAC has hosted in its 50+ year history.

Highlighted artists range in ages from 9-19, and the majority are from the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) district. Featured artwork is a culmination of the Spring Exploration Studio Workshop, which met three times a week after school from February to May. Students explored strategies to develop their individual and creative vision, focusing on independent projects to express themselves while exploring their own interests and ideas.

"This is a historical moment for TBEY and an honor for our students. I am thrilled for them,” says Contessa Lobley, TBEY Executive Director. “It’s important for TBEY to showcase the incredibly talented young creatives in Milwaukee. And to be the first organization to collaborate with MPAC on an install of this kind is monumental.”

Ranging from paintings and drawings to sculptures and mixed media pieces, this installation serves as an opportunity for these talented students to showcase their work to the Milwaukee community.

Like TBEY Arts Center, MPAC is committed to encouraging young people to explore and express themselves through the arts.

“MPAC is proud to serve as a cultural hub for the community, reflecting diverse perspectives and voices through artistic expression,” said Jared Duymovic, MPAC Vice President of Programming & Engagement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with TBEY Arts Center and showcase the incredible talent of these young artists.”

For more information about the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the youth art exhibition, please visit https://tbey.org/home/exploration-studio-student-exhibition/. For more information about TBEY Arts Center, visit www.tbey.org.



RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
New Photography And Media Arts Curator Appointed At Milwaukee Art Museum Photo
New Photography And Media Arts Curator Appointed At Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum today announced that it has appointed Kristen Gaylord as the Herzfeld Curator of Photography and Media Arts, overseeing its collection of photography and media works. Gaylord comes to the Museum, among the first American institutions to collect photography, from the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, where she is currently the Associate Curator of Photographs. She will assume her new role beginning in September.  

2
Amplify BIPOC Play Series To Return To Milwaukees First Stage For Fourth Season Photo
Amplify BIPOC Play Series To Return To Milwaukee's First Stage For Fourth Season

First Stage will present the fourth season of their Amplify BIPOC Play Series beginningNovember 4, 2023.

3
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Next President & CEO Photo
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Next President & CEO

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) Board of Directors announced today that seasoned performing arts leader, Kevin Giglinto, will be the next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. Giglinto brings more than 25 years of leadership experience with two of the world's most prominent performing arts organizations to the role of MPAC President & CEO. Giglinto will join MPAC in late July. 

4
Save 25% to RUN BAMBI RUN World Premiere at Milwaukee Rep on One Day Sale This Month Photo
Save 25% to RUN BAMBI RUN World Premiere at Milwaukee Rep on One Day Sale This Month

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will hold a One Day Sale on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 for the World Premiere musical Run Bambi Run.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Bombshell Theatre Co. (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Optimist Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park presents Cymbeline
Optimist Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park (7/09-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Stars Broadway Cabaret
Sunset Playhouse (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Sunset Playhouse (7/13-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DANCING IN THE STREETS: Motown & Soul
Sunset Playhouse (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit
Peninsula Players Theatre (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mill Street Live
Plymouth Arts Center (6/23-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Rock Sails By
Peninsula Players Theatre (6/13-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You