IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Launch Milwaukee Rep Season

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will kick off its 2025/26 Inaugural Season in the Associated Bank Theater Center in the Stackner Cabaret with It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play running October 31 – December 21, 2025. Adapted by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, this heartwarming, hilarious and delightfully retro production transports audiences back to the 1940s, the Golden Age of radio, as they rediscover the magic of the holiday season.



The cast of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Life Radio Play includes Daniel Arana (“FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS) as Jake Laurents, Wade Elkins (Wonderful Town, Goodman Theatre) as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood, David Flores (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, First Stage) as Freddie Fillmore, Eva Nimmer (Lumberjacks in Love, Milwaukee Rep) as Sally Applewhite, and Melinda Parrett (Annie, Nat’l Tour) as Lana Sherwood.



The creative team for It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is directed by Milwaukee Rep’s Artistic Producer Jonathan Hetler with set design by Caroline Dischell, lighting design by Bentley Heydt, costume design by Bobby Sharon, sound design by Zack Berinstein and stage managed by Jade Bruno.



It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is an uplifting holiday classic that comes to life as a high-energy radio play, blending 1940s retro charm with hilarious theatrical hijinks, as five multi-talented actors portray dozens of characters with vintage sound effects, favorite songs and lovable Christmas spirit, right in front of your eyes (and ears). A mix of humor, heart and hope, this enchanting show has captivated audiences across the country and delivers a nostalgic treat that’s gift wrapped for you and your loved ones of all ages.



It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will be performed October 31 – December 21, 2025, in the Stackner Cabaret as part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Associate Producers Caryl and Frank Briscoe and Kristine Krause and Scott Patulski.