HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD Kicks Off First Stage's Fall Amplify Series

The second season of Amplify - First Stage's BIPOC Short Play Series begins today with the world premiere production of HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD by award-winning playwright/actor Nikkole Salter and a collaboration with Milwaukee Black Theater Festival's Youth Night. This timely play explores the experience of a group of high school students as they confront the reality that their high school graduation will be virtual during their pandemic school year. Tune in to find out how this group of friends - with a little imagination and a hefty amount of teamwork - finds a creative way to celebrate this year's graduation. The Amplify series is sponsored by Children's Wisconsin. This project is also supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin. Suggested for families with young people ages 12+.

Director/Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director Samantha D. Montgomery shared her thoughts on the production: "This play shines light on the challenges that our youth are facing during this pandemic. It encourages them to let their light shine with determination during this difficult time, and not give up. It helps them realize that we see them and their efforts will bring them the promotion and visibility that they deserve."

HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD is free to stream on demand on First Stage's YouTube channel and premieres at on Wednesday, September 1 at 7 p.m. It will stream September 1through December 5, 2021. For more information, please go to: firststage.org/events-tickets/2021-22-season/amplify-bipoc-short-play-series/

The Amplify series first launched in the spring of 2021 and begins its second season this fall. In this new series, three short plays have been created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) playwrights that center on the young person's point of view, amplifying the voices of these artists and young people throughout the Milwaukee community.

First Stage has had a long history of age-appropriate casting and of centering its work on the young person's point of view. Understanding the power of connection that young people feel when they see themselves and their stories on stage, the organization is excited to continue this series featuring newly commissioned work from noted BIPOC playwrights and directors. First Stage's commitment to commissioning work by Black, Indigenous and People of Color whose voices offer the organization an opportunity to expand its artistic horizons and develop its audience's perspective.

Artistic Director Jeff Frank commented on the next installment of the Amplify series: "I am thrilled that First Stage is able to offer the second season of our Amplify series. Each of these productions features the work of a national playwright using their voice to lift those of the young people of Milwaukee. Connecting these remarkable writers with our amazing young people and witnessing them all working together to create powerful plays that speak with authenticity has been an amazing experience. We can't wait to share their work with First Stage audiences."

CAST

HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD features First Stage Young Performers: Maya O'Day Biddle (Greenfield) as TT; Jonae Thomas (Sussex) as Jordan; Christian Hughes (Milwaukee) as Kenya; Abby Wallace (Milwaukee) as Shannon; Nahjee Robinson (Milwaukee) as Raynell and Daisha Lafford (Milwaukee) as TT/Workshop Alternate.

The Artistic Staff for HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD includes: Samantha D. Montgomery (Director/Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director); Natalie Mayo (Stage Manager and Sound Designer); Nikki Kulas (Properties Master); Emily Adams (Technical Director); Steven Siegel (Lead Carpenter); Jacob Mitchell (Location Audio Capture and Engineer) and Traveling Lemur Productions, Inc. (Film and Editing).

HOW TO ACTUALLY GRADUATE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD

By Nikkole Salter

Directed by Samantha Montgomery

Streaming September 1 - December 5, 2021

When Milwaukee High announces that graduation will be virtual, TT gathers friends to come up with a way to make the ceremony special. As they weigh their options - and battle invisibility, hopelessness and indifference - we learn how the pandemic affected them all. Is an achievement an achievement if it goes unacknowledged? Tune in and consider this question in this provocative short play. Suggested for families with young people ages 12+.