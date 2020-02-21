Door Shakespeare Has Announced 25th Anniversary Summer Season

Door Shakespeare, Producing Artistic Director Michael Stebbins, and Managing Director Amy Ensign, has announced the company's 25th Anniversary Summer Season.

"25 years is a big milestone for Door Shakespeare. To celebrate, we decided to bring back an audience favorite from seasons past, 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],' as well as share a piece that our audiences haven't seen before, 'Hamlet,'" said producing artistic director, Michael Stebbins. "We are also adding to the mix a third production, David Davalos' 'Wittenberg,' first produced in 2008 at the Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia. The season promises something for the entire family," he continued.

"The character of Hamlet figures prominently in all three of our summer productions," said Stebbins.

"The programming of these three plays, with one character traversing all three worlds and times, was intentional," Stebbins explained. "It gives us a chance to see how William Shakespeare made and left his mark for those playwrights who have come after him."

In 2011, Door Shakespeare produced "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)," by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, at the Ephraim Village Hall. The 25th anniversary season will kick off with this production, at the very place that it played nine years ago.

Three actors are charged with sharing Shakespeare's 37 plays in 97 minutes. "It is a fast-moving, madcap romp, complete with full costume changes, as well as over one hundred-and-counting props. It is fun for the entire family," says Stebbins, who will also direct.

Performances at Ephraim Village Hall begin on May 20, with outdoor performances (at Björklunden, Baileys Harbor) commencing on June 17 - August 24.

"Wittenberg," by David Davalos, finds the character of Hamlet attending the University of Wittenberg in 1517 (prior to the start of Shakespeare's show "Hamlet"). His two primary teachers happen to be the Professor Doctor Reverend Father Martin Luther, professor of theology, and Dr. John Faustus, professor of philosophy.

Over the course of the play, these two professors enter into a battle for Hamlet's soul. Along the way, and with the aid of the character of Eternal Feminine, they encounter the Virgin Mary, Helen of Troy, Gretchen, a working girl, as well as Lady Voltemand.

"This is a high-brow meets low-brow comedy, and will appeal to those looking and longing for heady, philosophical content," said Stebbins. "At the same time, it is completely accessible to those who may not be familiar with the backstory of Faust or Luther or Hamlet. In this world, nothing is sacred, which is ironic, given the characters involved. And, in the hands of director, Marcella Kearns (2019's 'The Merry Wives of Windsor'), this show is sure to provide thrills galore on its roller coaster journey from 'word one' to the final bow."

The Washington Post describes the show as "A cocktail of brainy illusions, absurdist plot twists, sly wordplay, and disarming anachronisms, fortified with serious idea, 'Wittenberg' should delight Tom Stoppard fans, and recovering English majors ..."

"Wittenberg" runs July 1 - August 17 in the Garden at Björklunden, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin.

The third production of Door Shakespeare's 2020 summer season is William Shakespeare's "The Tragical History of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark" aka "Hamlet," which is the company's first undertaking of this classic play.

"This production will be steeped in the period in which it was written," said Stebbins who is directing the piece. "This lends itself to scenery, props and costumes, as well as music. I think it will bring us all closer to what it may have been like - and felt like - to be in the audience for the earliest of the public performances of 'Hamlet.'"

"Hamlet" runs July 8 - August 16 in the Garden at Björklunden, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin.

Tickets go on sale March 1. For complete show schedules, information and updates, visit doorshakespeare.com.





