Artist Lineup Revealed For Rainbow Summer HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent

Jun. 26, 2023

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announce five nights of free live music as part of Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent, taking place July 18-22. Alongside the highly anticipated art installation, “Evanescent” by Atelier Sisu, each night will feature performances by regional artists, food trucks, activities, and more.

Artist Lineup includes:

Tuesday, July 18                        Funkadesi
Wednesday, July 19                   Melody Angel
Thursday, July 20                       ESSO
Friday, July 21                            ECLIPSE: Dark Side of the Moon
Saturday, July 22                        Mucca Pazza at Versiti Family Day
 
“We're so excited to welcome the community to our newly renovated outdoor grounds for Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT,” said Director of Programming & Education John Hassig. “There's truly something for everyone, and we look forward to celebrating the return of Rainbow Summer with such high-energy musical performances.”
 
Performances Tuesday through Friday will begin at 7:00pm; Saturday evening's performance will begin at 6:30pm. Additional nightly activities include bubble playtime by Michelle Hackett from 5:30-7:30pm and local food trucks and beverages by Sazama's Fine Catering beginning at 4:30pm. A rainbow-colored piano will also be placed on the Outdoor Grounds each morning (weather permitting) to invite community members to play and make their own music.
 
On Thursday evening, the Mercadera Market, a Latina-owned market that supports female entrepreneurs, will open on the grounds at 4:00pm.
 
Versiti Family Day on Saturday, July 22 will include a Kid Boogie Down Dance Party from 3:00-6:00pm, with an interactive bubble station beginning at 4:00pm and a meet & greet with the new Little Mermaid provided by Friends Like Me Parties & Entertainment from 5:00-7:00pm.
 
All events are free and open to the public and will take place alongside the immersive public art installation “Evanescent” by Atelier Sisu.
 
This inflatable, large-scale art display will feature three sets of four bubbles each, which will have a total footprint of over 1,400 square yards – encompassing the majority of the lawn on the MPAC Outdoor Grounds. The massive installation invites playful, fun interaction, promising to be the most Instagrammable moment of the summer in Milwaukee. Led by Peruvian sculptor and industrial designer Renzo B. Larriviere and spatial architect and artist Zara Pasfield, Atelier Sisu is an award-winning Sydney-based art practice, aiming to provide a unique spatial experience for its visitors.
 



Recommended For You