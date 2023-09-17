Williamston Theatre to Present Staged Reading of THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH by Allison Gregory

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off its 2023-2024 Season Dark Nights in Billtown Series with a staged reading of the new play The Mouth of the South by Allison Gregory. The reading will be at the Williamston Theatre on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 7pm. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested donation at the door. No reservations are required.

You are cordially, unflinchingly invited to join the always-outspoken and delightful trouble-maker Martha Mitchell, in her own living room in mostly her own words. This controversial DC cabinet wife (of Attorney General and Nixon advisor John Mitchell), beloved and despised media personality, and silenced Watergate whistleblower will be your fascinating, funny hostess – and she has plenty to tell you, sweetie. Martha paid dearly for ditching the party-line and now she has returned to exact the price.

The Mouth of the South features Williamston Theatre co-Founder and Executive Director Emily Sutton-Smith as Martha Mitchell.

Dark Nights in Billtown is the Williamston Theatre's second-stage program that provides an opportunity to explore interesting plays, topics, and conversation with audience members. These scaled down evenings allows the Williamston Theatre to bring more theatrical experiences to the Greater Lansing region. Additional Dark Nights in Billtown evenings will be held on February 18 and April 29, 2024.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2023-2024 Season is available online at the link below or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).