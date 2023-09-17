Williamston Theatre to Present Staged Reading of THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH by Allison Gregory

The reading will be at the Williamston Theatre on Monday, October 2, 2023.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Williamston Theatre to Present Staged Reading of THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH by Allison Gregory

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off its 2023-2024 Season Dark Nights in Billtown Series with a staged reading of the new play The Mouth of the South by Allison Gregory. The reading will be at the Williamston Theatre on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 7pm. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested donation at the door. No reservations are required.

You are cordially, unflinchingly invited to join the always-outspoken and delightful trouble-maker Martha Mitchell, in her own living room in mostly her own words. This controversial DC cabinet wife (of Attorney General and Nixon advisor John Mitchell), beloved and despised media personality, and silenced Watergate whistleblower will be your fascinating, funny hostess – and she has plenty to tell you, sweetie. Martha paid dearly for ditching the party-line and now she has returned to exact the price.

The Mouth of the South features Williamston Theatre co-Founder and Executive Director Emily Sutton-Smith as Martha Mitchell.

Dark Nights in Billtown is the Williamston Theatre's second-stage program that provides an opportunity to explore interesting plays, topics, and conversation with audience members. These scaled down evenings allows the Williamston Theatre to bring more theatrical experiences to the Greater Lansing region. Additional Dark Nights in Billtown evenings will be held on February 18 and April 29, 2024.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2023-2024 Season is available online at the link below or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Coming To Detroit! Photo
Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Coming To Detroit!

BLACK BOYS CRY, the hilarious and compelling work from playwright Harold JAY Trotter will play the Marygrove Conservancy Theatre in Detroit, MI on November 4.

2
Alexandre Kantorow Receives 2024 Gilmore Artist Award Photo
Alexandre Kantorow Receives 2024 Gilmore Artist Award

French pianist Alexandre Kantorow has been named the recipient of the 2024 Gilmore Artist Award. Learn more about Kantorow here!

3
CANDY CORN, CHRIST, AND THE CONVOLUTED CREATION OF GOLF Comes to The Ringwald Theatre Photo
CANDY CORN, CHRIST, AND THE CONVOLUTED CREATION OF GOLF Comes to The Ringwald Theatre

The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations in Ferndale begins their 17th season with a special fundraiser for the LGBTQIA+ Community Center! Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here

4
JAGGED LITTLE PILL And NAPOLEAN DYNAMITE Anniversary Celebration On Sale This Month At Mil Photo
JAGGED LITTLE PILL And NAPOLEAN DYNAMITE Anniversary Celebration On Sale This Month At Miller Auditorium

Miller Auditorium has announced two rescheduled shows from 2022-23 going back on sale Friday, September 15, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Players Guild of Dearborn (9/15-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Rain on Fire
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Birmingham Village Players (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prancer
The Sauk (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peppa Pig: Sing-Along Party
Miller Auditorium (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tribute: Women in Jazz Starring Tammy McCann
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (3/08-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You