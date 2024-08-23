Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Season 18 With THIRST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Williamston Theatre kicks off its 2024-2025 Season with a WT Commission and World Premiere of Thirst by Terry Guest. Performances for this post-apocalyptic, environment thriller begin Thursday, September 12 and run through Sunday, October 20. Tickets are now on sale.

It is Michigan in the not-too-distant future, and thirst occupies the minds of everyone, especially those without access to fresh water, as the Great Lakes have been poisoned by a catastrophic spill. Jazz lives in Tablet Housing, so called because instead of providing water to the residents of the low-income housing systems, the government provides tablets that they claim fulfill the human body's need for water. Jazz's wealthy boss offers her a way to move up and out of Tablet Housing. But what he asks in return is unthinkable… almost. What moral boundaries will she be willing to push to save herself, and her community, from the fate they've been dealt? (Contains adult content and language, and nudity. Check our website for a content notice.)

The development process and World Premiere production of Thirst is supported in part through an Arts Project grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. This is the first NEA Arts Project grant that has been awarded to the Williamston Theatre.

Thirst features newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage Jayla Fletcher and Zahirah Muhammad along with Janet Haley (Our Lady of Poison) and John Lepard (Maytag Virgin, Be Here Now). The Director of Thirst is Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director, Tony Caselli (Maytag Virgin, On the Market). The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Jennifer Maiseloff (Bright Half Life, The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1), Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (Predictor, Maytag Virgin), Costume Design by Michaella Victoria, Sound Design by Brian Cole (Predictor, On the Market), Props Design/Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Predictor, Maytag Virgin), Projections Design by Will Myers, Intimacy Director Alexis Black (Predictor, Bright Half Life) and Cultural Consultant Billicia Charnelle Hines. The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (Bright Half Life, Maytag Virgin).

There are changes to the performance schedule for the 2024-2025 Season. All evening performances will now start at 7:30PM. The schedule for the first week of performances: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining 5 weeks: Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM.

Thirst will run from September 12 through October 20. The first four performances of Thirst, September 12-15, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, September 20 at 7:30PM. The Conversation Sunday for Thirst is Sunday, October 13 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, September 12. Remaining Preview tickets are $22.00. Starting Thursday, September 21 tickets for all performances will be $44. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets except Previews. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Ticket prices for patrons 30 or under are $30 (with valid ID). Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-5pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Patrons are responsible for knowing and understanding all ticket polices which are available on our website (www.williamstontheatre.org/general-ticket-information).

Masks are not required but strongly recommended in our intimate theatre space. If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and call the Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

