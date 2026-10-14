WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Musical Cabaret to Open at Theatre NOVA

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This November, Theatre NOVA will present What Could Possibly Go Wrong? A Musical Cabaret of Love, Lies, and Bad Decisions, running November 6–15, 2026.

From whirlwind romances and outrageous schemes to epic misunderstandings and spectacularly bad ideas, this musical cabaret celebrates musical theatre's funniest, boldest, and most disastrous decisions. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of performers, What Could Possibly Go Wrong? reminds us that sometimes the worst decisions make the best stories. Devised and directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director Diane Hill, with music direction by Brian Rose, the cabaret brings together memorable musical numbers, comic misadventures, and the messy business of being human. The cast features Katie Akers, Jacqui Blue, Jared Bugbee, Tom Cooch, Diane Hill, Anthony Pierzynowski, Connor Thomas Rhoades, Carrie Sayer, Amy Schumacher, and Natalie Sevick. The production team includes Briana O'Neal (set designer/builder and stage manager), and Jade Guerriero (lighting designer).

“We've all made decisions that seemed like a good idea at the time—and sometimes those are the stories we love telling most. This cabaret celebrates the glorious chaos of love, ambition, and human folly, all wrapped up in some wonderfully funny and touching musical theatre songs,” said director/performer Hill.

Performer Natalie Sevick says: “This is my second time performing in a Theatre NOVA cabaret, and I love the opportunity it offers to connect with audiences in a different way. Cabarets are a fun, relaxed way to experience what Theatre NOVA has to offer and enjoy a wonderful variety of musical theatre favorites, both classic and contemporary.”

The evening will also feature an exciting silent auction showcasing unique experiences and gifts donated by local Ann Arbor businesses and Detroit-metro arts organizations with ticket and subscription donations from Detroit Repertory Theatre, The Dio Theatre, Flint Repertory Theatre, Encore Musical Theatre, Penny Seats, PTD Productions, The Ringwald, Open Book Theatre, Theatre NOVA, Penny Seats, and The Croswell, with many more items to come.

The performance schedule is November 6-15, with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm (no matinee the first weekend), and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets for What Could Possibly Go Wrong? begin at $35. As Theatre NOVA's annual fundraiser, the cabaret also offers audiences the opportunity to support the theatre through special ticket levels of $50, $75, and $100, each including recognition in the program.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 56 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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