MAESTRO Will Make Michigan Professional Premiere at Theatre Nova

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A cheeky comedy of ambition, romance, and musical rivalry, MAESTRO brings audiences to 18th-century Vienna, where two composers will do whatever it takes to claim the coveted position of royal maestro. Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre specializing in new plays, presents the Michigan professional premiere of MAESTRO by Michael Alan Herman, running September 25-October 18.

Amadeus meets Bridgerton in this breeches-and-bodices comedy. When the royal maestro dies in 18th-century Vienna, two composers vie for his position. Love, pistols at dawn, and outrageous sarcasm will prove that one of them is a misunderstood genius and the other... is a maestro.

MAESTRO stars David Galido as Fabian, Allison Megroet as Fluer, Emily Wilson-Tobin as Marie, and Oscar Quiroz as Pascal. Directed and set designed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director Briana O'Neal, the production team includes Meme Resnick (stage manager), Avalon McNew (lighting designer), Brit Connors (sound designer), Josie Eli Herman (Costume Designer), Kat Walsh (intimacy director) and Mars Lancaster (lighting assistant).

Written by Michael Alan Herman, MAESTRO takes audiences into a world of artistic ambition, romantic intrigue, and outrageous competition. As two composers fight for one prestigious position, their rivalry threatens to become about much more than music.

With its heightened 18th-century setting, romantic entanglements, musical rivalries, and sharp comedic style, MAESTRO offers audiences a playful theatrical escape—and a chance to see what happens when two ambitious artists decide that there can only be one maestro.

MAESTRO by Michael Alan Herman runs September 25-October 18 at Theatre NOVA (410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor). Performances are Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $33 / Seniors (65+) $30 / Students $20. Special discounted performances include Student Night on September 26 for $5, Industry Night on October 2 for $15, and OLLI Night on October 16 for $20. Select these options in the dropdown when purchasing through Ludus or pay the discounted price at the door. Additional discounts and group rates are available through Theatre NOVA.

Tickets may be purchased online at TheatreNOVA.org or in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to Ann Arbor's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA at 410 W Huron St, across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA, through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. MAESTRO is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up.

Theatre NOVA's mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and to provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work. This activity is supported by the Shubert Foundation, the Michigan Arts & Culture Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

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