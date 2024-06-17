Tipping Point Theatre to Present One-Woman Show MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tipping Point Theatre's Summer Sessions Series will close with three performances of Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home, beginning July 17th. Breeda Kelly Miller brings to life a funny and often profound look at her mother's journey from her native Ireland through to the end of her life, charting the type of experiences felt by generations of immigrants and adults caring for their aging parents. This is a theatrical memoir filled with humor and poignant moments, with Breeda performing each role, introducing us to her parents, their families and friends. "Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home will keep audiences riveted from the opening line to the closing blessing. It is a moving, joyous exploration of love, roots and family. (Vicki Quade, Chicago playwright and producer)"

Patrons also have the opportunity to enjoy the theatre's outdoor patio prior to each performance, with a selection of beer and wine available for purchase up to 60-minutes prior to curtain.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase by visiting www.tippingpointtheatre.com, calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003, or by visiting the Ticket Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167. The Ticket Office is open Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to every performance.

