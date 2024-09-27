The Ringwald Opens 18th Season With A Michigan Premiere THE GROWN-UPS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations in Ferndale begins their 18th season with the Michigan premiere of Simon Henriques and Skylar Fox's play The Grown-Ups. The summer camp-themed show will run from October 11-November 4, 2024, at the Ferndale venue and 2 special outdoor performances happening during the run.

Following a group of camp counselors trying to mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker and bleaker, The Grown-Ups explores the traditions that change us, what it takes for us to change them, and how to change yourself when you're hopelessly, tragically not prepared for this.

The campers are all finally asleep, and the lake is getting quiet. Have a beer; make a s'more; tell a scary story. Figure out what you're going to have to do in the morning to keep camp fun and safe without letting the kids find out about... well, you've seen the news…you keep getting push notifications – they're getting closer.

Director Jennifer Goff says of the play, “The Grown-Ups shines a light on the dangerous toxicity of extremity and othering. The characters in this play are dealing with…catastrophic consequences that fracture families and communities. It looks at how these fractures affect young adults when they are forced to compensate for the broken systems around them. “

The Grown-Ups was originally produced at a backyard campfire in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in July 2021.

In that spirit, The Ringwald will present two VIP outdoor performances on Friday, October 25 and Friday, November 1 at 8:00 p.m. in Ferndale. Tickets for those performances are $35 each and will include hot beverages and s'mores and the opportunity to see the show around a real campfire.

In addition, the indoor performances will be immersive, putting the audience at the summer camp with the actors and their characters.

The Grown-Ups runs from October 11 through November 4, 2024 and tickets are $25 for the indoor performances Fridays-Sundays, and $15 for the Monday performances. The two VIP outdoor performances are $35. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald continues to be cashless and credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

The Ringwald opened 17 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include The Inheritance, Misery, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur,and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

