Video: Danya Taymor Says THE OUTSIDERS Was the Collaboration of a Lifetime

Did you know that Danya Taymor made her Broadway directing debut with one of the first shows out of the COVID pandemic? Now, almost three years after Pass Over, she is back on Broadway with a Tony nomination for her direction of The Outsiders.

"I read the book in one sitting and I cried my eyes out. I felt so connected to Ponyboy and Susie Hinton and her gaze on these characters," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And it's authenticity- the fact that it felt juvenile and young and real. I wanted to bring that feeling to the stage an make sure that we kept the musical authentic to the grit, honesty, brutality, and tenderness of the book."

Watch as Danya chats more about the importance of this story, the joy of returning to musical theatre, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.