THE NUTCRACKER to be Presented by The World Ballet Company

The holidays begin with the Nutcracker! World Ballet Company presents this timeless Christmas classic, coming to Wharton Center on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:30PM & 6PM.



Presenting a cast of 40 professional dancers from all around the world, the World Ballet Company instills the magic of this classic holiday tradition through Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music, spectacular hand-crafted costumes and sets, and the iconic choreography of Lev Ivanov.



Be whisked away on this fabulous Christmas night adventure as you marvel at the famous Waltz Flowers, the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and meet the cast of characters in the Land of Sweets. Join Clara and the Nutcracker on their dazzling journey and watch their epic battle against the Rat King.



The World Ballet Company aims to present the most beloved and iconic ballets and is driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, whether newcomer or seasoned balletgoer. The World Ballet Company has traveled to over 280 cities, reaching an audience of over 250,000.

