Spotlight: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Flint Repertory Theatre

It’s 2AM and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss’s frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap—only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games.

An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee’s explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece. S

cenic and Costume Design by Scott Penner. Lighting Design by Mike Billings. Sound Design by Taylor J. Williams. Fight & Intimacy Direction by Alexis Black. Stage Managed by Ernie Fimbres.

Genesee County residents receive 30% off – discount applied at checkout.

Flint Repertory Theatre’s production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? contains adult themes. Recommended for middle school students and up. Understanding that sensitivities vary from person to person, patrons are advised to contact the FIM Ticket Center at 810.237.7333 or tickets.thefim.org if you have any questions about program content.