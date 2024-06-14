Spotlight: PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Farmers Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Six spellers enter; but only one will leave a champion! (At least the losers get a goodbye song and a juice box.) Performances begin tonight for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee where an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives.



The tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. It’s a joyful night of comedy and quirk that celebrates the pursuit of victory and the gift of being true to oneself.



Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee shines with effortless wit and humor. Directed by Farmers Alley Theatre founder and Executive Director Rob Weiner it features a cast full of Farmers Alley favorites including founder Denene Mulay Koch as moderator (and former spelling champion) Rona Lisa Peretti.



Which one of these eclectic tweens will claim the title of spelling champion? What words will stump our spellers? Will puberty strike at the most inopportune moment? And what on earth is a "magic foot?"



Find out in this zany and hysterical modern musical classic!



Box office: 269-343-2727

Tickets at farmersalleytheatre.com

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



