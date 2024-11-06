Spotlight: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Whiting Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dear Evan Hansen performing at FIM Whiting Auditorium in downtown Flint. Declared by The Washington Post as "...one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history," Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look - from the point of view of both the parents and young people - at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.



Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for - the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other - and ourselves - along

the way.



FIM Whiting Auditorium

1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI 48503

Comments