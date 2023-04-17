Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Saline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG JOHNS'CAUSE IT MAKES A LOTTA CENTS

The cast also features Josie Cooper, Sirena Hoo, Kevin Myers, Adia Rokicki, and Elmar Clemm Von Hohonberg.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Saline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG JOHNS'CAUSE IT MAKES A LOTTA CENTS

Saline Area Players, celebrating 50 years of theater, is presenting a fun and lighthearted show in which the audience is encouraged to strongly react to the heroes and villains.Brent Lofgren, who has performed in many Saline Area Players productions as well as with several other area theater troupes, is making his debut as a director. "The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt Or... Alw ays Wash Your Long Johns'Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents" by Tim Kelly and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service offers an interactive experience.

The audience will be seated at tables and will feature an intermission that includes dessert/coffee/tea with the ticket price.

The setting is Digalittledeeper, California at the "Tub and Scrub" laundry owned by Olympia Klenze (played by Barbara Day). The heroine is Sweet Sally (played by Rebecca Lane) who helps run the laundry and who is in love with the sheriff (played by Emilo Paniagua) and he with her. However, he turns into a blubbering idiot whenever around her. Olympia has been rinsing gold flecks off the miner's clothes and now has enough to retire.

The villain, Phineas Flatworm (played by Sean Harmon) discovers this out and with the help of his mother Mrs. Mugwump (played by Tami Hindes) and his flamenco dancer girlfriend Lola-Lola (played by Patricia Ringe) sets his sights on the gold and the "Tub and Scrub". They get up to some wacky antics in the process!

The cast also features Josie Cooper, Sirena Hoo, Kevin Myers, Adia Rokicki, and Elmar Clemm Von Hohonberg.

Shows are at The Well Church (formerly known as The 5 th Corner) 211 Willis Road, Saline (the venue has some stairs). Show dates are (FRIDAY) MAY 19 th at 7:30pm, (SATURAY) MAY 20 at 7:30pm, (SUNDAY) MAY 21 at 3pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages. Ticket information is available at Click Here.




Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman Photo
Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman
Rosedale Community Players will end their 2022-2023 season with the family drama Flung by Lisa Dillman. The show will open on April 28th and it will run through May 13th.
Interview: Garrett Turner Says TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Wharton Center is an Unmat Photo
Interview: Garrett Turner Says TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Wharton Center is an Unmatchable Story That Will Change Your Life
April 18th through the 23rd only, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical comes to Wharton Center for the first time. Tina premiered in London in 2018 before moving to Broadway in 2019. Last fall, the national tour started its journey in theatres across North America.
The Purple Rose Theatre Company to Continue 32nd Season With World Premiere Play IN COMMON Photo
The Purple Rose Theatre Company to Continue 32nd Season With World Premiere Play IN COMMON
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the third production of their 32nd season, “In Common” a World Premiere play by Quinn D. Eli. Tickets are on sale now.
Detroit Rep Theatre to Present the Michigan Professional Premiere of SWEAT Beginning Next Photo
Detroit Rep Theatre to Present the Michigan Professional Premiere of SWEAT Beginning Next Month
Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th is closing out their season with the Michigan professional premier of the Pulitzer Prize-winning show Sweat by multi-ward winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Sweat opens on May 5th at 8:30 P.M. with a champagne reception and the show closes Sunday, June 25th at 2:00 P.M.

More Hot Stories For You


Saline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG JOHNS'CAUSE IT MAKES A LOTTA CENTSSaline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG JOHNS'CAUSE IT MAKES A LOTTA CENTS
April 17, 2023

Saline Area Players, celebrating 50 years of theater, is presenting a fun and lighthearted show in which the audience is encouraged to strongly react to the heroes and villains.Brent Lofgren, who has performed in many Saline Area Players productions as well as with several other area theater troupes, is making his debut as a director. 'The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt Or... Alw ays Wash Your Long Johns'Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents' by Tim Kelly and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service offers an interactive experience.
Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa DillmanRosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman
April 16, 2023

Rosedale Community Players will end their 2022-2023 season with the family drama Flung by Lisa Dillman. The show will open on April 28th and it will run through May 13th.
The Purple Rose Theatre Company to Continue 32nd Season With World Premiere Play IN COMMONThe Purple Rose Theatre Company to Continue 32nd Season With World Premiere Play IN COMMON
April 15, 2023

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the third production of their 32nd season, “In Common” a World Premiere play by Quinn D. Eli. Tickets are on sale now.
Detroit Rep Theatre to Present the Michigan Professional Premiere of SWEAT Beginning Next MonthDetroit Rep Theatre to Present the Michigan Professional Premiere of SWEAT Beginning Next Month
April 15, 2023

Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th is closing out their season with the Michigan professional premier of the Pulitzer Prize-winning show Sweat by multi-ward winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Sweat opens on May 5th at 8:30 P.M. with a champagne reception and the show closes Sunday, June 25th at 2:00 P.M.
The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21
April 12, 2023

Wharton Center for Performing Arts presents the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards. The awards program is a state-wide educational initiative celebrating Michigan high school musical theatre and is a flagship educational initiative of Wharton Center.
share