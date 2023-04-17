Saline Area Players Presents THE VILLAIN WORE A DIRTY SHIRT OR... ALW AYS WASH YOUR LONG JOHNS'CAUSE IT MAKES A LOTTA CENTS

Saline Area Players, celebrating 50 years of theater, is presenting a fun and lighthearted show in which the audience is encouraged to strongly react to the heroes and villains.Brent Lofgren, who has performed in many Saline Area Players productions as well as with several other area theater troupes, is making his debut as a director. "The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt Or... Alw ays Wash Your Long Johns'Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents" by Tim Kelly and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service offers an interactive experience.

The audience will be seated at tables and will feature an intermission that includes dessert/coffee/tea with the ticket price.

The setting is Digalittledeeper, California at the "Tub and Scrub" laundry owned by Olympia Klenze (played by Barbara Day). The heroine is Sweet Sally (played by Rebecca Lane) who helps run the laundry and who is in love with the sheriff (played by Emilo Paniagua) and he with her. However, he turns into a blubbering idiot whenever around her. Olympia has been rinsing gold flecks off the miner's clothes and now has enough to retire.

The villain, Phineas Flatworm (played by Sean Harmon) discovers this out and with the help of his mother Mrs. Mugwump (played by Tami Hindes) and his flamenco dancer girlfriend Lola-Lola (played by Patricia Ringe) sets his sights on the gold and the "Tub and Scrub". They get up to some wacky antics in the process!

The cast also features Josie Cooper, Sirena Hoo, Kevin Myers, Adia Rokicki, and Elmar Clemm Von Hohonberg.

Shows are at The Well Church (formerly known as The 5 th Corner) 211 Willis Road, Saline (the venue has some stairs). Show dates are (FRIDAY) MAY 19 th at 7:30pm, (SATURAY) MAY 20 at 7:30pm, (SUNDAY) MAY 21 at 3pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages. Ticket information is available at Click Here.