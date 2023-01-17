SIX National Tour Breaks Record in Grand Rapids

SIX made its Michigan premiere last week in Grand Rapids and set an all-time record for attendance at a one-week Broadway show at DeVos Performance Hall January 10-15, 2023. Attendance at the Broadway Grand Rapids show was 19,046.

Previously, the record was set two months ago during the November 2022 performance run of COME FROM AWAY with 18,239 in attendance.

"SIX is a smash hit on Broadway and a huge win for Grand Rapids to land the show in the first year of the National Tour!" said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. "It was amazing to see the packed houses and enthusiastic crowd experiencing the best of Broadway right here in our community."

The estimated local economic impact of SIX for the Grand Rapids area is over $4,882,950*. This figure includes local labor/salaries, advertising, rentals, sales, and taxes- as well as the local ancillary spending of the ticket purchasers at restaurants, hotels, and stores.

The 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids series continues with STOMP March 17-19, 2023, MY FAIR LADY April 11-16, 2023, HADESTOWN May 9-14, 2023, and Disney's FROZEN July 11-23, 2023 For tickets and more information, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.