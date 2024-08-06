Rosedale Community Theatre Introduces 'Theatre 101' Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rosedale Community Players have announced their new workshop series, Theatre 101! This initiative is open to all and offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in the theatre arts.

Topics of these regular workshops will range from what you see both on stage and off.

"If you want to do theatre... if you want to do props, if you want to do lights or make-up or act, you should have those opportunities," says RCP Vice President Kenneth Franzel, who is coordinating these workshops. "We want to set the stage for those opportunities."

These workshops offer both theatre veterans and those new to the craft the opportunity to learn from others' experiences. In addition, it allows attendees to connect with others involved, or looking to get involved, within the metro Detroit theatre community.

Upcoming workshops include:

Character Development with Nick Marinello on August 17th

Directing with Stephanie Stoiko and Bonnie Holmes Phair on September 7th

Playwriting with Maureen Paraventi on November 16th

Auditioning for a Musical with Rachel Hutchison on December 7th

Workshops are free to attend, participants are asked to sign-up in order to attend at: https://rosedalecommunityplayers.com/new_site/theater101.htm

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group that produces a wide variety of plays annually and draws members and patrons from the Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They have been producing quality community theatre since 1969.

