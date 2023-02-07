Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory Theatre

Review: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory Theatre

The Future is Female will perform at the Flint Repertory Theatre from February 3rd-19th, 2023

Feb. 07, 2023  
Review: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory Theatre
Hallie Bee Bard
photos by Mike Naddeo

The Flint Repertory Theatre is proud to present the world premiere comedy of The Future is Female, written by and starring Nandita Shenoy. The Future is Female will perform at the Flint Repertory Theatre from February 3rd-19th, 2023. For more information on the production and to buy tickets, please call 810-237-7333 or visit tickets.thefim.org.

The play begins with three women entering a wellness retreat entitled The Future is Freedom. The production centers around four women: the spunky and antisocial Toni, the optimistic and bubbly Maria, and the skeptical and educated Aditi. Lois is the woman who runs the retreat. She is a very eccentric character and, at times, an overly intrusive leader. She leads them in their daily yoga, hiking, and other obscure wellness treatments throughout the retreat. Set in the not-too-distant future at a bizarre wellness center that is very different from what they thought they had signed up for.

The Future is Female is a show that is not only topical to today's growing concern with the crippling erosion of women's reproductive rights but also funny in a very relatable and, at times, frightening way. Women's reproductive rights is a topic that most women are struggling with and that many men (particularly in our government) either ignore or don't fully understand. Nandita Shenoy, who played Aditi and wrote this satire, did an excellent job of portraying the fundamental issues we face but comically presenting the information, making it easier to absorb. Siho Ellsmore (Toni) was hilarious in her role as she pushed away the excitable and naive Maria played by Clara Tristan. Tristan did an excellent job of showing the audience a different perspective on the fertility struggles and what the next generation, Gen Z, is feeling as they bring in the new era after them. Lois played Hallie Bee Bard, is the comic relief throughout the production, and she didn't miss a beat from her physical humor as she dipped and squatted to her comic timing. The audience always perked up when she entered the scene. The Future is Female begs the question, if liberals are not reproducing at the same rate as conservatives, what will that mean for future generations when the conservatives far outnumber the liberal voters? I was utterly humbled and educated by this show. It was empowering to quote the show, "What's freedom without empowerment?"

Some of the Flint Repertory Theatre's upcoming productions are

The Magnificent Seven March 31- April 16, 2023

New Works Festival April 28th-30th

Ragtime June 9-25th

For more information on The Future is Female or any other upcoming shows at Flint Repertory Theatre, please visit flintrep.org.




Planet Ant Presents LILITHS BIG OL GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza Photo
Planet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza
Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th. 
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month Photo
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month
Each monthly showcase is hosted by Darren Shelton and features musicians, comedians, writers, directors, and other creatives alongside interviews with artists and community leaders about events and initiatives from the Planet Ant community and the greater Detroit area.
DETROIT 67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March Photo
DETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March
This March 9-11, the Frauenthal Center is will present Detroit Public Theatre's Detroit '67. In Detroit '67, award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau takes audiences back in time to the riots of 1967.
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clynes Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam Photo
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will welcome conductor Han-Na Chang and saxophonist Jess Gillam to Orchestra Hall for a program including the world premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne, plus music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.

From This Author - Emily Schenk

Emily Schenk is a wife and owner of a farm in Milford where she raises ducks, chickens, and her two dogs Daisy Rey and Scrumpy. She is a former thespian and current Broadway fanatic. She enjoys an ... (read more about this author)


Review: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory TheatreReview: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory Theatre
February 7, 2023

The Flint Repertory Theatre is proud to present the world premiere comedy of The Future is Female, written by and starring Nandita Shenoy. The Future is Female will perform at the Flint Repertory Theatre from February 3rd-19th, 2023. For more information on the production and to buy tickets, please call 810-237-7333 or visit tickets.thefim.org.
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera HouseReview: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House
February 2, 2023

It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Detroit debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play at the Opera House from January 31 – February 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or BroadwayinDetroit.com.
Interview: Mark Morris Talks about the Elegance and Individuality of The Hard Nut at the DETROIT OPERA HOUSEInterview: Mark Morris Talks about the Elegance and Individuality of The Hard Nut at the DETROIT OPERA HOUSE
November 21, 2022

While it may not be your traditional Nutcracker, the production is set to Tchaikovsky’s score performed by a live 48-piece orchestra. This version mines E.T.A Hoffmann’s original story to recreate a world inspired by Charles Burns that is both funny and inventive. Performing December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. & December 4th at 2:30 p.m.
Review: A NEW BRAIN at Varner Hall on the Campus of Oakland UniversityReview: A NEW BRAIN at Varner Hall on the Campus of Oakland University
November 7, 2022

A New Brain was a great production. While the show explores some serious topics, the audience saw some of the rawest performances from Oakland University's theatre program. This cast inspired me, and I highly recommend attending a show at the Varner Theatre. I very much look forward to returning to see what their next show will be. @OUSMTD
Review: The Ringwald Theater now performing a stage adaptation of Stephen King's thriller MiseryReview: The Ringwald Theater now performing a stage adaptation of Stephen King's thriller Misery
October 25, 2022

Do you love horror films? Are you looking for a fun spooky season activity? Do you wish you could be immersed in a live-action scary movie? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you must head to Ferndale to The Ringwald Theater to see Stephen King's thriller Misery, playing at their Ferndale location inside Affirmations from October 7-31
share