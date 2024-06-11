Review: SPRING AWAKENING at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre is a Masterful Rendition of a Modern Classic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It doesn’t happen every day that you go to the theatre and receive intelligent, thoughtful musical theatre in exchange for your patronage. From now until June 23rd, you can get just that at FIM Elgood Theatre in Flint via their rendition of Spring Awakening. Ever since it opened on Broadway in 2006, Spring Awakening has enchanted audiences through its powerful messaging, infectious music and relatable characterization. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Put simply, Spring Awakening is about the inherent angst and taboos that come with being a teenager, and more specifically, being a teenager in 1890's Germany. This story focuses on a myriad of characters, with the main trio being Wendla, Melchior and Moritz. The audience watches along as Wendla and Melchior learn what love is and as Moritz deals with debilitating parental and societal pressure and expectations.

The Company of Spring Awakening at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

Watching this show for the first time at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre was a unique experience for me, as I’ve been listening to this cast album for upwards of 10 years but have never had the opportunity to see the show. Director Derek Van Barham’s interpretation of the material was fascinating both from an artistic perspective but also from a human point of view. For example, child abuse is a major element to the story, but in this version we don't watch actors (pretend to) injure another fellow actor, albeit in character – rather, this effect is achieved with three poles that serve as the main set pieces. This isn't something I've personally seen done before and was just one of the components that made Van Barham's vision come to life in such a distinctive way.

Further, with a story as close to the heart as Spring Awakening, being given the chance to be so close to the actors and without the distraction of elaborate props or scenery allows audience members to be fully focused on the actors and the story they’re telling. At Elgood Theatre, where each audience member is within 30 feet of the stage, everyone really feels like they're part of the action.

The Company of Spring Awakening at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

Where this element is especially helpful is in the more energetic musical numbers – “The Bitch of Living” and the legendary “Totally Fucked.” On the other end of the spectrum, particular emotional highlights from this production include “And Then There Were None,” as well as act two’s “Don’t Do Sadness / Blue Wind” and “Left Behind.”

Bryana Hall (Ilse) & Austin McCoy (Moritz) of Spring Awakening

at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

Although this production is a masterful retelling of this beloved story, from the scenic design to lighting design to costuming to direction, what sets this version apart from others is the immensely talented young cast. Standout performances come in the form of the female ensemble (especially McKenlee Wilson as Wendla, Meagan Kimberly Smith as Martha and Bryana Hall as Ilse), whose voices combine for beautiful harmonies in such songs as “Mama Who Bore Me (Reprise),” “My Junk” and “The Dark I Know Well.” It also can't be overstated the impact that Austin McCoy (as Moritz) had on the audience. His electrifying performance of the aforementioned “And Then There Were None” was specifically memorable and one of the more impactful scenes of the show, which says a lot. As for our other main male lead, Zachary Keller (as Melchior) really showed his acting range with this material. From the uber-emotional “Left Behind” to the rock spectacle that is “Totally Fucked” (the latter of which got the most applause of the show), it is quite evident that Keller put his entire soul into this role.

While Spring Awakening, in its essence, is about the tribulations of young adulthood, people of all ages can resonate with its messaging. We learn through the characters’ lives to treat young adults as thus – not children. They are just as worthy of respect as anyone older and in fact, I believe this is how our society can raise better generations moving forward.

This production at FIM is not merely entertaining, but it sticks with you days after your night at the theatre. If this type of intelligent and heartfelt theatre is something you appreciate, make sure to stop in at Elgood Theatre before June 23rd.

Tickets are currently available at thefim.org/event/spring-awakening, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit

of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.

Stay in touch with FIM Flint Repertory Theatre on their website at thefim.org, on Instagram at @flintrepertorytheatre and on Facebook at facebook.com/FlintRepertoryTheatre.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







