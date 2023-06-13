Review: RAGTIME at Flint Repertory Thetare

Ben Cherry(Tateh) & Marigold Entrekin (Little Girl)

Photo by: Mike Naddeo

Step into history to see this exciting new take on Ragtime at Flint Repertory Theatre. Ragtime will be playing at Flint Repertory Theatre until June 25th. Directed by Michael Lluberes, this show transcends time with a custom-built stage that makes you feel transported back to the early 1900s. Ragtime is a compelling show with themes that unfortunately hit a little too close to home to the current political climate we are currently facing today. The exhibition explores three stories. One of a wealthy young white family (Mother), the next of a Jewish immigrant(Tateh) and his young daughter, and the last of a talented african american piano player named Coalhouse Walker. Ragtime takes the audience on a journey of the American experience through the eyes of three very different backgrounds.

There were a few stand-out performances; Noah Canales, one of the ensemble members, shined as he portrayed many characters throughout the show. He is a fantastic actor, and his dancing is off the charts. Whenever he came on stage, I was instantly drawn to his performance. It’s easy to stand out when you have a leading role, but when an ensemble member captures your attention, it shows their true talent. Speaking of radiating talent, I would also like to mention a few principal parts I enjoyed. David Aaron Damane, who portrays Coalhouse Walker, has a beautiful sultry bass voice that will surely make anyone who loves deep, rich voices swoon. In addition, Tateh, played by Ben Cherry, gave a very emotional and sweet performance as the doting immigrant father trying to give his daughter the American dream. His voice and chemistry with Marigold Entrekin, who plays his daughter, were so wonderfully intertwined with the story that I found myself rooting for them to exceed.

The cast of this show is top-notch, but what is a good cast without great direction and choreography? This show was directed by Flint Repertory Theatre’s own Michael Lluberes. You can feel the love Lluberes has for this theater and his craft when you watch the shows he leads. Every detail, from staging to lighting, was perfectly planned and themed. Lluberes took this intimate theatre and made you feel like you were in the scene with the actors by using the entirety of the theater to engage the audience. I especially loved the choreography from Cy Paolantonio. Paolantonio used some very creative movements throughout the show to match the theming of the songs, such as making a human assembly line during the song Henry Ford. Ragtime has a beautiful score played by two pianists, Leah Fox and Cole P. Abod(musical director). Abod and Fox sit at two pianos on opposite sides of the stage, and their performance is also a unique element of the show. Ragtime is a must-see at Flint Repertory Theatre, located at 1220 E. Kearsley Street, Flint, Mi 48503. Ragtime will perform until June 25th; get tickets now!