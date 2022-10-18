Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Meadow Brook Theatre

Tim Dolan in Little Shop of Horrors at MBT

Little Shop of Horrors will perform at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester through October 30, 2022. Little Shop of Horrors features the book, music, and lyrics from EGOT winners, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. The duo wrote this cult classic in the early 80s, just before bringing to life the music from some of our favorite Disney animated features, such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin & The Little Mermaid. Fair warning though, Little Shop of Horrors isn't your grandmother's musical, and it is definitely not your average fairy tale.

While working as an assistant in a floral shop, shy Seymour stumbles across a new breed of plant. Seymour names the unique plant "Audrey II," after his coworker (who he is completely smitten with) named Audrey. As Seymour is trying to figure out how to care for the unique specimen, he hears a voice coming from Audrey II. Audrey II promises Seymore fame and fortune as long as he supplies it with the only thing it craves, human BLOOD! How long can Seymore keep up with Audrey II's nefarious hunger before Audrey II starts going after something Seymour can't live without?

Right from the beginning of the overture, after the curtain rises, the audience is transported to a spooky scene from set designer Jen Price Fick, who perfectly captures the urban "skid row" cityscape. I may be biased, but I love a trio of powerful women narrators. They are Played by Sade Crosby (Ronette), Meka King (Crystal), and Destyni Williams (Chiffon). The three lovely ladies come together wonderfully and play off each other in a lively and natural performance. Speaking of chemistry, I have to mention the charisma of Katy Kujala (Audrey) and Tim Dolan (Seymore) as they fall in love right before our eyes. Kujala, with her Marilyn Monroe-esque portrayal of Audrey, couldn't be more endearing, and seeing the adorkable way Dolan, as Seymour, would pine for her made the performance an absolute delight every time they came on stage together. Tim Dolan gives such an honest performance as the sweet and likable botanist that you just can't help but root for him throughout the show, even when he makes some pretty questionable decisions. Katy Kujala also shows us her incredible range as Audrey. Her beautiful vocal range, impressive acting, and comic timing lend perfectly to this complicated role. Audrey is a tortured character, but Kujala tapped into some pretty deep emotions and made me giggle at her quick quips. This show had some tremendous talent, surprising twists and turns, and a love story to die for.

This performance contains mention and some displays of domestic violence.

