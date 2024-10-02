Review: GODSPELL at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre is a Sentimental, Lively Spectacle for Everyone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s “All For the Best” that Godspell, the beloved musical by Stephen Schwartz, is at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre through October 20th. Godspell made its way to London in 1971 and Broadway in 1976 and has been reimagined all over the world ever since. While it is inherently based in parables from the New Testament, the joyous staging and the charming interpretation of Schwartz’s score makes Flint Repertory Theatre’s Godspell a treat for anyone.

The inspiration for Godspell came from the Gospel of Matthew. Being Jewish and not particularly interested in other religions, I never had any exposure to the New Testament. That said, while I’m unfamiliar with the source material, I’ve always loved the music of Godspell. FIM Flint Repertory Theatre made Godspell a show where I didn’t just love the music, I loved so much more.

Think back to when you went to the pool as a kid with your friends, or even when you had bathtime. You played with pool noodles, rubber ducks, inflatables, beach balls and the like. These were the tools the actors in Godspell at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre used to tell their stories.

James Cech and the company of Godspell

Photo courtesy of Mike Naddeo

This version of Godspell takes place in a pool of water. There is a literal pool deck in the theatre with a good-sized, circular pool in the middle. The cast members of Godspell at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre sing, dance and act using the water as a vessel in which to tell their stories. The water doesn’t feel like a gimmick; it feels like this is the way this musical should be presented. The closest thing I could compare this to would be the O Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, in which there’s a (much) larger pool in an ordinary, (much) larger theatre. However, there’s nowhere else in Michigan you’ll get such an experience in this kind of intimate venue (or even a larger one). Above all else, it was an absolute pleasure to watch these actors have the time of their lives splashing around the set, telling these stories as if they were children playing at the pool with their friends. And I can’t imagine this musical being performed any other way.

Shayna Blass, Gia Mae Chessa, Bryana Hall, Travis Darghali and the company of Godspell

Photo courtesy of Mike Naddeo

As previously mentioned, I don’t have any exposure to this source material. As a result, I’m not particularly drawn to the religious undertones of the stories. However, Godspell touches on themes we all can resonate with: forgiveness, treating others with respect and enjoying life while you’re here. If you look beyond the God, heaven, hell and Jesus storylines, you’ll find nuggets of wisdom that you can hold onto to lead a more thoughtful, plentiful life.

Kyle Patrick in Godspell

Photo courtesy of Mike Naddeo

My personal favorite numbers remained my favorites after seeing this production; namely, “Save the People” (featuring Kyle Patrick as Jesus), “We Beseech Thee” (featuring James Cech), “All For the Best” (featuring Kyle Patrick and Enrique Miguel as Judas) and “Beautiful City” (featuring Kyle Patrick). However, while these are my personal favorites, the entire cast put on phenomenal performances. Make sure to soak up each and every one of them when you see this production.

Tickets are currently available at thefim.org/event/godspell, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit

of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.

Stay in touch with FIM Flint Repertory Theatre on their website at thefim.org, on Instagram at @flintrepertorytheatre and on Facebook at facebook.com/FlintRepertoryTheatre.

Comments