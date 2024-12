Photos: First Look At ANNIE At The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See first look photos of the Tony Award-winning musical, Annie at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter.

The musical follows the plucky orphan Annie (Ellen Gruber) as she captures the heart of billionaire Oliver Warbucks (David Moan) and embarks on a journey to find her true family. Filled with memorable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life”, Annie is a heartwarming classic that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

Running now through January 12, 2025! Get tickets at TheEncoreTheatre.org.

