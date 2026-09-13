Photo Review: Alabama: Live In Concert

It’s the kind of story you read about in books and watch on the big screen at the movies. For the band ALABAMA, it’s not just a story; it’s their life. It’s a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars that went on to sell millions of albums while changing the face and sound of country music.

It's been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bar called The Bowery.

ALABAMA is the band that changed everything. They brought country music to the mainstream, from the side stage to the main stage. ALABAMA introduced rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics, and sounds to the country audience.

ALABAMA’s reach goes far beyond their impact on other artists; their music is timeless and can be heard today as a part of every cover band’s set list in nearly every college town in America.

While their musical legacy continues to thrive, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. The band has sold over 80 million albums. They have charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, a record that will likely never be surpassed in any genre. They have won over 200 industry awards and are still counting. They’ve earned 21 Gold®, Platinum®, and Multi-Platinum® albums and were named the RIAA's Country Group of the Century. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also world-class philanthropists who have raised over 800 million dollars for charity.

The band continues to perform to legions of loyal fans, selling out venues night after night. They were honored with the ACM Career Achievement Award at the Ryman Auditorium in the Fall of 2015 and took home “Album of the Year” at the 2015 Dove Awards for ANGELS AMONG US: HYMNS & GOSPEL FAVORITES.

"We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that decades later we would still be playing arenas, stadiums and festivals," says Randy Owen. "Teddy, Jeff, and I are humbled by the number of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road, and we love them.”