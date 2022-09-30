PLAYHOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL Comes to St. Dunstan's Theatre in Bloomfield Hills

Just in time for Halloween, St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild will present an original spooky-comedy Playhouse on Haunted Hill, created by Michigan playwright, Jake Zinke. St. Dunstan's will present this show October 14 - 22 in their indoor pavilion. When an eccentric billionaire gathers a group of guests for a party in a dilapidated, very haunted Playhouse, will they be able to survive a night with the wise-cracking spirits? Kick off the Halloween season with this wacky mystery-comedy -- complete with a psychic, discredited sex doctor, blackmailer, and murder!

Playwright, Jake Zinke (West Bloomfield), is no stranger to St. Dunstan's. He has been a member of the theatre since 2011 and recently served on the board of directors as President of the theatre. Zinke also wrote and directed the mad-cap comedy "Zombride" which was produced at St. Dunstan's in 2019. He has written and directed four of the original children's shows produced at St. Dunstan's, and has written and directed several one-act plays performed at various area theatres. Zinke is looking forward to sharing Playhouse on Haunted Hill with audiences, saying "it brings a naughty twist to the 1959 classic Vincent Price film 'House on Haunted Hill,' with a nod to Edgar Allen Poe, 'Clue,' and 'Murder by Death.'" Zinke, who is also serving as Director of this production, is joined by Meg Berger (Huntington Woods) who is helping to co-direct the show and is also serving as lighting designer.

The cast is comprised of very talented actors from all over metro-Detroit, including Kori Bielaniec (Westland) as Ligeia, Bill Carr (Southfield) as the Caretaker, Rocky Dsouza (Troy) as Truman Caboddy, Jaimee Giammanco (Pontiac) as Hitchcock, Kelley Haynes (Southfield) as Lenore, Cyndi Johnson (Sterling Heights) as Oda Mae, Jamie Maurer (Pontiac) as Dr. Fortunato, Veronica McGraw (Warren) as Effie, Emma Stevens (Madison Heights) as Detective Dupin, Isaac Vineburg (Farmington Hills) as Vincent Usher.

As with any production, it takes many hands behind the scenes to make sure things run smoothly. Co-producer and props mistress of this production is Pam Huegli. Set Design and Construction by Alan Canning. Costumes are designed by Linda Watson, Kathy Shapero, and Janie Minchella. Ruth Bennett is the house manager and head of tickets and concessions.

On closing night, October 22nd, St. Dunstan's is encouraging their patrons to come dressed in their best Halloween costume! A winner will be announced following the performance and a prize given out.

PERFORMANCES: Oct. 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 8 pm. Sunday matinee Oct. 16 at 2 pm. The show is 90 minutes long, no intermission.

TICKETS: $20 regular; $18 seniors 62 & over, and 18 & under. Online sales end 90 minutes before curtain. Box office opens 1 hour before curtain.

LOCATION: St. Dunstan's Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Rd, between Woodward & Lahser, in Bloomfield Hills.

PARKING: In the Cranbrook House and Christ Church parking lots, east of the Playhouse on Lone Pine Road. Look for parking signs. Please allow time for walking. Late arrivals seated at the discretion of the ushers.

SAFETY: For the safety of all, seating has been reduced. Masks are strongly recommended. The cast and crew are vaccinated. If you are sick or feel unwell, please do not attend the show. Contact us at 1-844-DUNSTAN or email Tickets@StDunstansTheatre.com