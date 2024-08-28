Open Book Theatre Company Kicks Off Season With A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's not often that a story first told over a century ago can feel as fresh and relevant as if it were written yesterday. But that's exactly the case with A Doll's House, Part 2, the upcoming production at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, MI, running from September 6 to 29, 2024. This sequel to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 classic A Doll's House picks up fifteen years after Nora Helmer's shocking departure from her family, and it's sparking conversations about autonomy, gender roles, and the power of personal choice.

Directed by Wendy Katz Hiller, A Doll's House, Part 2 offers a bold continuation of Ibsen's narrative, tackling issues that remain strikingly pertinent. “This show is important NOW because it examines gender roles in society and the ways they have (and in some ways, haven't) changed since Ibsen's original work was published,” says Jessica Boehmer, who plays Nora and Torvald's daughter, Emmy. “It's a great examination of the way history influences the future and how we have the power to make the change we want to see in the world.”

Krista Schafer, OBTC's Artistic Director and the actor portraying Nora, believes the play's themes will resonate with modern audiences. “The conversations about having the freedom to choose how you want to live your life, and how that shouldn't have to look the same for everyone, are so important,” she says. “There's a lot of conversation right now about autonomy, about the choice of whether or not to marry or have children, about equal rights for men and women.” These conversations are central to the script.

Though the play is billed as a sequel, audiences don't need to be familiar with Ibsen's original to appreciate the story. As JM Ethridge, who plays the loyal maid Anne Marie, explains, “You don't have to remember the first one to enjoy the ‘sequel.' You won't disappoint your college English prof if you never even read the Ibsen play!” The production stands on its own, using contemporary language to make complex themes accessible and engaging.

The intimate staging of A Doll's House, Part 2 also adds to its appeal. The play is structured around a series of two-person scenes, allowing the audience to witness intense, personal interactions up close. “As an audience member, this is so exciting, since you get to see how the characters relate (or don't!) to each other,” says Ethridge. “The modern language makes the story incredibly accessible, as does the story: feminism, self-reliance, dependence, independence, relationships (failed, healed, or irreparably broken), sexism, classism...so many things to talk about on the ride home from the theatre!”

At the heart of A Doll's House, Part 2 is the concept of choice—specifically, the choices women make and the societal expectations that often constrain them. Boehmer's character, Emmy, embodies this theme. “Emmy recognizes that there are other paths she could take but chooses to be a wife and mother because that's what she prioritizes. Just because her choice is different from Nora's doesn't make it less important,” Boehmer explains. “A woman's freedom to choose her own life is part of Nora's fight.”

Schafer echoes this sentiment, noting that Nora's return isn't just about resolving the past but about advocating for broader change. “The play is inspiring. It really is a part 2, not so much in that it's a sequel, but in that it's the second part of Nora breaking out of the Doll's House, the second part of her liberation, and her fight to change things in the world, and not just for herself.”

The production has been a labor of love for the entire team at Open Book Theatre. With a dedicated crew that includes scenic designers Ashley Somers and Val Compau, lighting designer Harley Miah, costume designer Mary Liz Valesano, and sound design by Hiller herself, every aspect of the play is crafted to enhance its storytelling.

“Our rehearsals are a mix of serious ideas and lots of fun! Although some of us hadn't worked together before, we immediately clicked at our first read-through,” Hiller shares. “The production staff is amazing. I can't wait to see it once the costumes, set, lights, and music are added. That's when a show really comes to life.”

A Doll's House, Part 2 is set to run at Open Book Theatre from September 6 to 29, 2024. Performances will be held at the theatre, located at 1621 Wet Rd in Trenton. Individual tickets are only $32 for general admission, $27 for seniors, and $17 for students. Opening night tickets include an afterglow, and all tickets are $37. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at www.openbooktc.com or by calling the box office at 734 288-7753.

Save with Season Tickets:

Season tickets are available for all five shows in Open Book's 11th season and provide a discount. Shows include A Doll's House Part 2 (Sept 6 – 29, 2024), Breaking Laws to Gain Freedom (Nov 8 – Dec 1, 2024), Bernhardt/Hamlet (Jan 10 – Feb 2, 2025), Ripcord (March 14 – April 6, 2025), and Artemisia (May 16- June 8, 2025). Season tickets are $135 for general admission, $110 for seniors, and $175 for students, with opening night tickets available for $160. Free and easy exchanges are available in case ticket holders cannot attend their originally scheduled performance.

About Open Book Theatre:

Open Book Theatre Company (OBTC) is dedicated to presenting high-quality, thought-provoking productions that engage, inspire, and challenge audiences. Through our diverse selection of plays and committed outreach, we strive to make theatre an integral part of our community's cultural life.

