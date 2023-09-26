Oakland University to Present '¡FARSA/FARCE! (An Affair Of International Laughter)

Performances will run from Oct. 5-8 and Oct. 12-15 in Varner Studio Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Oakland University to Present '¡FARSA/FARCE! (An Affair Of International Laughter)

Oakland University's Department of Theatre will present ¡Farsa/Farce! (An Affair of International Laughter) from Oct. 5-8 and Oct. 12-15 in Varner Studio Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.

Directed by David Gram, ¡Farsa/Farce! Brings together two important international playwrights for an evening of physical and verbal comedy - with a social conscience. The plays interrogate issues relating to gender, identity, sexuality and class.

"The two international plays that comprise ¡Farsa/Farce! employ the genre as a vehicle for examining hot-button issues, drawing on and subverting the recognizable tropes that define this type of comedy," said Gram, an assistant professor of theatre at OU. "Farce embodies the extreme - and hilarious - lengths one will go to in pursuit of achieving balance and order, amidst chaos. Failure for characters in a farce is not an option. They must persevere no matter how ridiculous the situation becomes.

"Our decision to include elements of the plays' original languages - Spanish and Italian - reminds us that although culturally we may have our differences, in the end, we are united by universal foibles," Gram added. "From a performance and design perspective, farce is also a wonderful challenge for our students as it is not a genre that is regularly taught or produced. Yet it is an exemplary showcase of imagination, ensemble, discipline and virtuosity."

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students. OU students and faculty receive complimentary admission. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com.

Due to the nature of the Studio Theatre space, late seating is not permitted for this performance.

For more information about this and other upcoming performances, visit Click Here.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 5 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Gregory Porter Is Coming To The Detroit Opera House December 22 Photo
Gregory Porter Is Coming To The Detroit Opera House December 22

Gregory Porter announces his first-ever holiday album, plus a stop on his tour in Detroit! Don’t miss Gregory Porter live at the Detroit Opera House on Friday, December 22.

2
THE GIFT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre Photo
THE GIFT is Now Playing at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre presents the world premiere of THE GIFT featuring Robert Newman. This spellbinding drama about one woman’s extraordinary ability to see the future runs one weekend only, September 21 - 24. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Broadway Jersey Boy, Matt Bogart, Stages Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Tribute At The Photo
Broadway Jersey Boy, Matt Bogart, Stages Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Tribute At The Encore

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the first tribute concert of their 15th Anniversary Season, paying homage to the iconic Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

4
Ken Ludwigs MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE Opens the Season At Meadow Brook The Photo
Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE Opens the Season At Meadow Brook Theatre

The game's afoot when everyone's favorite detective returns in the Michigan premiere of Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are investigating the Bohemian king's stolen letters.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Players Guild of Dearborn (9/15-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I'm Not Rappaport
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (4/11-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour
Miller Auditorium (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/02-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julius Caesar
Western Michigan University Theatre (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You