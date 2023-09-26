Oakland University to Present '¡FARSA/FARCE! (An Affair Of International Laughter)

Oakland University's Department of Theatre will present ¡Farsa/Farce! (An Affair of International Laughter) from Oct. 5-8 and Oct. 12-15 in Varner Studio Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.

Directed by David Gram, ¡Farsa/Farce! Brings together two important international playwrights for an evening of physical and verbal comedy - with a social conscience. The plays interrogate issues relating to gender, identity, sexuality and class.

"The two international plays that comprise ¡Farsa/Farce! employ the genre as a vehicle for examining hot-button issues, drawing on and subverting the recognizable tropes that define this type of comedy," said Gram, an assistant professor of theatre at OU. "Farce embodies the extreme - and hilarious - lengths one will go to in pursuit of achieving balance and order, amidst chaos. Failure for characters in a farce is not an option. They must persevere no matter how ridiculous the situation becomes.

"Our decision to include elements of the plays' original languages - Spanish and Italian - reminds us that although culturally we may have our differences, in the end, we are united by universal foibles," Gram added. "From a performance and design perspective, farce is also a wonderful challenge for our students as it is not a genre that is regularly taught or produced. Yet it is an exemplary showcase of imagination, ensemble, discipline and virtuosity."

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students. OU students and faculty receive complimentary admission. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com.

Due to the nature of the Studio Theatre space, late seating is not permitted for this performance.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 5 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m.