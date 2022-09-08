Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Returns to the Wharton Next Month

The event is on Sunday, October 2, at 4PM

Sep. 08, 2022  
For the very first time, National Geographic Live Explorer and paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will be welcomed to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall on Sunday, October 2, at 4PM, to present Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous.

Did you know the aquatic dinosaur Spinosaurus was larger than a T-Rex? With amazing video recreating the lost world of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Nizar Ibrahim-the remarkable, young paleontologist-tells the story of Spinosaurus' discovery, loss, and rediscovery, and explain what makes this ancient monster unique.

Experience National Geographic like never before at the first of three shows at Wharton Center, with immersive storytelling and unforgettable imagery. One of the youngest explorers ever to lead expeditions to the Sahara, Ibrahim has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, giant prehistoric fish, crocodile-like hunters, and a new species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago. In a tale for the ages, Ibrahim managed to find "a needle in a desert," as he puts it, uncovering one of the most bizarre animals ever to evolve.

National Geographic Live is a touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers all throughout the United States and abroad. National Geographic's broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration.

Great for the whole family, discover what makes this huge, prehistoric giant unique and amazing.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to evolve. Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements.

For high-resolution images of National Geographic Live-Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous, visit www.whartoncentermedia.com. For more information on National Geographic Live, visit nationalgeographic.com/events.


