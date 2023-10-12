Miller Auditorium To Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And More For 2023-2024 Season

Miller Auditorium has a packed month full of exceptional shows this October. From concerts to Broadway to sing-along shows, this month has something for everyone. Additionally, Broadway Subscription package offers are still available. You can enjoy four Broadway productions throughout this season at a reduced cost. To explore the full lineup of performances and subscription choices, please visit millerauditorium.com. Take a look at Miller's 2023-2024 season below.

Miller Auditorium kicks off its season with Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour in concert this weekend, October 14, 2023. Concertgoers will also experience a night of worship like no other celebrating an incredible 20-year repertoire of songs. And for the first time ever, Casting Crowns will be joined by a live symphony on this special anniversary tour.

Following Casting Crowns, PNC Bank presents Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour on October 17, 2023. The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats.

Monday, October 23, 2023, is a free community event of The President's Own United States Marine Band. "The President's Own" United States Marine Band was founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress and is the oldest continuously active professional musical organization in the country. For the first time in five years, the Marine Band returns to the Midwest, and The Western Michigan University Irving S. Gilmore School of Music has helped bring the ensemble from the nation's capital to Kalamazoo, MI. While the performance is free, reservations are required.

Miller Auditorium's Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series opens with the Second National tour of Mean Girls on October 24 and 25, 2023. MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

Coming next to Miller Auditorium, Nurse Blake hits the road again with his NEW COMEDY TOUR "SHOCK ADVISED!" on October 26, 2023. Bring out your friends, family, and coworkers for an EPIC night as Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse.

Damn it, Janet! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at Miller Auditorium on October 27, 2023. Tune in for a screening of the original unedited movie with the professional live shadow cast, Rocky Horror in Abundance. Join us for audience participation and a costume contest!

On October 28, 2023, Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights, presented by PNC Bank, is a new live experience that brings some of the most beloved emo songs of your youth to the theater stage with a full orchestra arrangement. With special guest Hawthorne Heights, the orchestra will elevate songs from bands such as Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, and AFI in a way never done before.

Miller Auditorium's 2023-2024 season begins this Saturday, October 14 with a performance from Multi-platinum-selling Grammy winners, Casting Crowns. Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-4 p.m. in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858.