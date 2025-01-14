Miller Auditorium Announces New Partnership With Zhang Financial

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miller Auditorium has announced that, in recognition of the generous support provided by Zhang Financial, the theatre located inside of Miller will officially bear the name Zhang Theatre.

Since 2018, Zhang Financial has served as the presenting sponsor of Miller's Broadway in West Michigan Series. This milestone comes as part of a long-standing partnership between Zhang Financial and Miller Auditorium.

Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial, states: “Our long-standing support of Miller Auditorium stems from a deep belief in the transformative power of the arts. Miller Auditorium is not only a cornerstone of cultural enrichment in our community, but it also inspires creativity, fosters connection, and provides access to world-class performances. Supporting institutions like Miller is essential to ensuring that future generations have the opportunity to experience the magic of the performing arts. We are proud to contribute to this legacy and help sustain a vibrant arts culture for years to come.”

In addition to their support of Miller Auditorium, the Zhangs have contributed to various WMU programs, including the Charles and Lynn Zhang Legacy Collections Center, the Charles and Lynn Zhang Career Center at the Haworth College of Business, the Academically Talented Youth Program, and the Zhang Financial Room in Heritage Hall, to name a few. The dedication of the new Zhang Theatre at Miller Auditorium is a testament to the Zhangs' lasting impact on the arts and education in Kalamazoo.

Thanks to their continued generosity, Miller Auditorium remains a vital cultural hub, offering world-class performances to the community. Miller Auditorium looks forward to welcoming audiences to the Zhang Theatre in Miller Auditorium this year and for many years to come.

