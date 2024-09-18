Miller Auditorium Announces New Director Of Marketing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Miller Auditorium has announced Sara Bower as their new Director of Marketing.

Bower is a proud Bronco Alum. After graduating in 2013 from Western Michigan University, Bower began working in Los Angeles as a junior talent agent. In 2016, she returned to her home state where she served as the Managing Director of the Van Singel Fine Arts Center in Byron Center until 2023. Just prior to her joining the team at Miller Auditorium, she was Director of Marketing for a regional hospitality brand.

“Kalamazoo is home to such a vibrant arts scene,” Bower shared, reflecting on her new position. “Miller Auditorium has been bringing world-class entertainment to Kalamazoo and to West Michigan for more than 60 years, and I’m so proud to be part of this ongoing legacy. I am so excited to be back in a community which has been integral to my personal and professional development.”

Miller Auditorium looks forward to the fresh energy and vision that Sara Bower will bring to its marketing efforts, continuing its tradition of excellence in the arts and entertainment.

