Miller Auditorium Announces 2024-25 Spotlight Series

Miller Auditorium has announced its 2024-25 Spotlight Series, along with a Miller Special. This season promises a diverse lineup of musicians, comedians, and theatrical performances, including The Piano Guys, JORDAN KLEPPER - SUFFERING FOOLS, and Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE. As in seasons past, additional shows will be added to the Spotlight Series throughout the season.

Single ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the summer. For more information, head to millerauditorium.com or contact the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300, Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.

2024-25 MILLER AUDITORIUM SPOTLIGHT SERIES:

Mike Epps Live: Friday, September 13, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

CAT & NAT'S RECKLESS ABANDONMENT TOUR: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast: Saturday, October 26, 2024 @ 8 p.m.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert: Sunday, October 27, 2024 @ 4 p.m.

COLD CASE LIVE: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Piano Guys: Friday, November 8, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience starring Robert Neary: Sunday, November 17, 2024 @ 3 p.m.

JORDAN KLEPPER ­- SUFFERING FOOLS: Saturday, November 23, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Woman White Christmas Symphony Tour: Saturday, December 7, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet: Monday, December 9, 2024 @ 7 p.m. (Miller Special)

August Wilson's Two Trains Running: Friday, March 21, 2025 @ 7:30 p.m.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies - Part I: Thursday, April 24, 2025 @ 7:30 p.m.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE: Saturday, May 10, 2025 @ 7:30 p.m.

Just recently, Miller Auditorium announced its 2024-25 Zhang Broadway in West Michigan season, including DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Disney's The Lion King, HADESTOWN and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. Broadway subscriptions are available now and are the best way to receive discounted tickets and priority seating. Season package prices start as low as $169 - that's just $42 a ticket! As an extra benefit, subscribers can add the Miller Spotlight Series shows, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis and Riverdance 30 The New Generation, to their order. Subscribers also enjoy discounts on most Spotlight events. Subscriptions are available now at millerauditorium.com, or skip most ticketing fees and call our box office at (269) 387-2300, Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.

Another way to gain early ticketing access is to become a Friend of Miller donor. With donation levels starting as low as $25, members can purchase priority tickets to Spotlight Series events. With a donation of $250 or more, a few additional benefits are: priority purchase tickets for the Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series, access to Miller Auditorium's VIP Lounge during preshow and intermission and a preferred parking pass. Subscribe now & be a Friend of Miller donor to ensure you get the best seats in the house. For more information, visit millerauditorium.com.

Single tickets are already on sale for some shows. Group tickets are available now for most performances. Many shows have discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to view the season calendar, visit millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Box Office at (269) 387-2300, Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.

