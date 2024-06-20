Mike Epps Live and NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet Come To Miller

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miller Auditorium has announced two shows going on sale Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Get into the holiday spirit with the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet on December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Share the tradition of pure holiday magic and Tchaikovsky's timeless score with friends and family of all ages. Mike Epps Live, performing September 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz for his burgeoning dramatic talent. Known for being one of the funniest comic actors in town, Epps has been seen in over 40 cities and three continents doing standup. Tickets can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Celebrate America's favorite tradition with an international all-star cast that blends world-class ballet with whimsical puppets, lavish costumes, and stunning acrobatics. Don't miss this chance to create memories of a lifetime.

Returning to Kalamazoo on December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Get tickets now!

Tickets can be purchased at: millerauditorium.com

Mike Epps Live

Epps can be seen in the fifth season of the Netflix comedy "The UpShaws," which he stars in and produces. The show has been nominated for seven 2024 NAACP Image Awards and two People's Choice Awards nominations. Epps also won "Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series."

Epps is currently on a national stand up tour and since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks when he was recognized by a national audience in 1995 appearing on HBO's Def Comedy Jam (which he would go on to host years later).

During a performance at LA's Comedy Store, Epps caught the attention of Ice Cube. This led to the first of three feature films they would do together: the cult hits "Next Friday," "Friday after Next" and "All About the Benjamins."

Other features include the Hangover franchise, "Girls Trip," "Faster," Hancock," "Lottery Ticket," "Next Day Air," Roll Bounce," "The Fighting Temptations," the Resident Evil franchise, "Bait, "How High," "Dr. Dolittle 2," "Talk to Me" and "Guess Who?"

Coming to Kalamazoo on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at: millerauditorium.com

Both Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet and Mike Epps Live go on sale June 18, 2024. Mike Epps Live performs on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet performs on December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. More information on both of these exciting shows is available online at millerauditorium.com or by calling (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for group discount information.

