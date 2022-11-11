Matrix Theatre Company to Present SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING - A Coming-of-age Story in December

Matrix Theatre Company opens its 2022-2023 Mainstage Season with, Swimming While Drowning by local playwright Emilio Rodriguez, opening December 2 and running through December 17. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. All performances are presented at Matrix Theatre Company, located at 2730 Bagley Avenue in the heart of Mexicantown. Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for students, seniors, veterans, and active military personnel, and may be purchased in advance or, if available, at the door. Group rates are also available. For further information or to purchase tickets, visit www.matrixtheatre.org or call (313) 967-0599.

When teenager Angelo Mendez decides to leave his home out of fear of further disappointing his homophobic father, he encounters a world he was not prepared for at an LGBT homeless shelter in Los Angeles. There he meets a fellow homeless teen who gives him a voice and unexpectedly introduces him to love. Angelo is chasing dreams, while Mila is chasing survival. Angelo ultimately learns that all relationships, no matter how powerful, have an unfortunate time cap which he must cope with through his writing. A dark romantic comedy set in a homeless shelter. Emilio Rodriguez's coming-of-age story fearlessly explores the resilience of young gay and trans teens. A story that is simultaneously gritty, sweet, funny, heartbreaking and real.



Written by Emilio Rodriguez, the play features Cameron Graham as Mila and Alexander Hernandez as Angelo. "After three years off during the pandemic, we are thrilled to be opening our Mainstage theatre again to the public. We hope to see all of our friends and patrons in the theatre once again," said Matrix executive director Kate Brennan.

The final dress rehearsal on Thursday, December 1 is a "Pay What You Can" performance. To help eliminate the barrier between audiences and live theatre, patrons can choose to pay whatever amount they want at the door to see the preview show of Swimming While Drowning. Tickets will be available at the door that evening and can be purchased in advance by calling the box office at 313-967-0599. Doors open at 7:30PM for the 8PM performance.

About Matrix Theatre Company

In its 31st season as a non-profit, community-based theatre, Matrix Theatre Company is located in southwest Detroit and uses the transformative power of theatre to change lives, build community, and foster social justice. Go to matrixtheatre.org for further information. Matrix Theatre Company's Mainstage Season is funded in part by Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, and The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Foundation.

Photo Credit: Marisa Dluge