MOMIX: ALICE Announced At Wharton Center

Travel down the rabbit hole for an integrated dance experience with MOMIX: Alice, inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic tale, Alice in Wonderland. Directed by Moses Pendleton, audiences are transported into Wonderland through light, shadow, props, and whimsical dance and movement. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists known internationally for presenting works of incredible inventiveness and beauty. Celebrating their 45th anniversary, MOMIX's performances have been broadcast in 55 countries along with receiving an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special. With every MOMIX production, audiences are stunned by the powerful blend between music, dance, acrobatics, and breathtaking technical features to create the storytelling experience of a lifetime.

MOMIX: Alice will take viewers on a stunning adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the Caterpillar, frenzied White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, and countless other Wonderland favorites and surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems!

