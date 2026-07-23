MICHIGAN PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL to Return to Theatre NOVA With Four New Works

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Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre dedicated to new plays and playwrights, announces the 2026 Michigan Playwrights Festival (MPF). The festival will take place August 13–16, 2026, and will feature four original, full-length plays by Michigan-based playwrights, each presented as a reading followed by talkbacks and audience feedback sessions.

This year's lineup includes:

The Sanctuary by Ann E. Eskridge

Thursday, August 13 at 8pm

The Sanctuary is set in Detroit and follows Little Man, a young boy struggling with grief and displacement after his father's death. Recently relocated by his financially strained mother, Little Man searches for belonging and finds himself drawn toward a neighborhood gang. Tasked with stealing from the yard of Mrs. Johnson, an eccentric woman who has built a sanctuary from discarded objects, he instead forms an unexpected bond with her. Together they expand the sanctuary, a living memorial to the dead, including Little Man's father. When the neighborhood condemns and destroys the site, Little Man confronts loss anew. Inspired by real events, The Sanctuary explores grief, faith, and community resilience. Directed by Byron Keys.

Cakewalk by Kenndall Wallace

Friday, August 14 at 8pm

It's February of 1930, and the Jenkins Vaudeville trio are gearing up to perform for Mister Eric Carter's birthday party. However, disillusioned with the life of vaudeville and a new script– wherein he would have to play the role of a slave– aspiring writer Pat decides to plan on quitting the life of vaudeville and moving away– along with his younger brother Benny. This comes as a great shock to John– Pat and Benny's father, and the men argue about whether or not Pat & Benny's desire to leave vaudeville is justified. Despite their father's protests, Pat is steadfast in his plans to leave with his brother– similarly to their mother, who left the vaudeville group when the boys were children. Directed by Bryana Hall.

ASHE by Krystle Dellihue

Saturday, August 15 at 8pm

ASHE chronicles the events surrounding the pivotal moment when Arthur Ashe's HIV diagnosis is on the verge of being exposed by the press. As a public figure, Arthur faces a profound betrayal—the world feels entitled to the most private corners of his life. Arthur's childhood friend Doug Smith pushes him to disclose the truth, forcing Arthur to confront whether loyalty can coexist with painful necessity. Supported by trusted confidants, Arthur wrestles with how this unwanted revelation will shape his legacy. Ultimately, the play examines what information does the public have a right to know? Directed by Lynch Travis.

Dispersion by Joël Henning Doty

Sunday, August 16 at 2pm

Charlotte is hearing her children's true feelings, communicating with her dead husband and getting lessons from a wise and humorous nurse/angel - all while suspended in a coma. She learns that the family secrets she has been keeping have affected her three grown children in ways she never intended. What happens when we keep secrets within our family - even if it's out of love or protection? Can people go into the future without resolving the past? Directed by Kez Settle.

Shelby R. Seeley, Producing Artistic Director and Literary Manager, said: “The Michigan Playwrights Festival is one of our favorite traditions. It's an opportunity to spotlight the wealth of talent in our state and to give Michigan playwrights a platform to hear their work aloud, connect with artists, and engage directly with audiences in a supportive and collaborative environment.”

Playwright Krystle Dellihue said: “The MPF helps nurture and uplift local Michigan playwrights. I've had the pleasure of participating in the festival in previous years as an actor, and it was an incredibly meaningful experience. Writing can often feel lonely, but this festival creates a true sense of community among playwrights and artists. It inspires us to keep going, collaborate with theatre professionals, and feel part of something larger than ourselves. The MPF also gives playwrights the valuable opportunity to hear audience feedback and continue growing in our craft. I'm very grateful to be part of this year's festival.”

The Michigan Playwrights Festival is a cornerstone of Theatre NOVA's mission to champion new voices and develop fresh works for the stage. Many plays developed through the festival have gone on to receive world premiere productions at Theatre NOVA, including ECLIPSED: The Sun, the Moon, and Gladys Atkinson Sweet by D. L. Patrick; Mazel Tov, John Lennon and Resisting by David Wells (both winners of the Wilde Award for Best New Script); Clutter by Brian Cox (Wilde Award for Best New Script); Irrational by R. MacKenzie Lewis and David Wells (Wilde Award for Best New Script); Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie by Linda Ramsay Detherage; Katherine by Kim Carney; Spin (aka Swimming While Drowning) by Emilio Rodriguez; and Bird by Kristin Hanratty.

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