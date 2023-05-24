KINKY BOOTS Comes to the Outdoor Greek Theatre in Bloomfield Hills

Come experience theatre under the stars in the Tony Award winning musical, Kinky Boots, featuring original music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Firestein.

Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, played by Kevin Fitzhenry (Grosse Pointe Woods), who has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, played by Perry Columbus (Detroit), a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

The importance of this production of Kinky Boots could not be timelier. There is so much going on in the country right now with laws being passed that jeopardize the rights of drag performers, and we are so incredibly proud to be able to put on this production right here in Bloomfield Hills. You won’t want to miss this beautiful show set in an equally beautiful setting: The Outdoor Greek Theatre, located right behind the St. Dunstan’s playhouse.

In addition to Fitzhenry and Columbus, the cast features Bronwen Mischel (Grosse Pointe) as Lauren, Ben Feliciano (West Bloomfield) as Don, Molly Dorset (Birmingham) as Nicola, Deb Dworkin (Berkley) as Harry(ette), Lena Miles-LoRusso (Detroit) as Pat, Catherine Flores (Warren) as Trish, James Fahy (Troy) as George, and Carl Vanidour (Macomb) as Mr. Price. Young Charlie is played by Jax Valimont (Warren), and the Young Angels are played by Macklan Kohler (Grosse Pointe), and Harrison Leonard (Pleasant Ridge).

Lola’s Angels are played by Leaf Kalt, Candice Wu, Steven Ross-Dybash, Rachel Biber and Jared Bugbee. The ensemble includes Celeste Hackmann, Charles Lee, Shayna Lopatin, Jennifer Newton, Alexa Oslund, Emma Stevens, Josh Lisiecki, and Anthony Dondero.

Kinky Boots is directed by Jeff Foust (West Bloomfield), music directed by Debbie Tedrick, choreographed by Craig Nichols-Fleming, assistant directed by Katie Kezelian, and co-produced by Craig VanKempen and Katie Kezelian. The talented production staff also includes Mike Kezelian for set design and construction, Linda Watson and Kathy Shapero for Costumes, Chris Steinmayer for sound, Paul Dorset for lights, Veronica McGraw for Props, Dan Gagnon for Wigs, and Steven Ross-Dybash for makeup. Our dialect coach on this production is Val Mould and our stage manager is Justine Dearth.

St. Dunstan’s will present Kinky Boots on June 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17. All shows begin at 8:00 p.m., Tickets are $27 each for adults and $25 each for students and seniors. There is a service fee if you purchase online. St. Dunstan’s is located at 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

The Greek Theatre is located behind St. Dunstan's Playhouse at 400 Lone Pine Road, between Woodward & Lahser in Bloomfield Hills. Enter the St. Dunstan's lobby to get to the Greek Theatre. Please allow time for walking.

To order tickets, or for more information — including details on parking, seating, what to bring, and what to do if it rains — visit www.StDunstansTheatre.com.