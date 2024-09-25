Jocelyn Benson To Moderate Hillary Rodham Clinton Tour Stop In Detroit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour has announced Michigan's 43rd Secretary of State and author Jocelyn Benson is set to moderate the Detroit tour stop during the 16-city tour this fall, Secretary Clinton's first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

The show will take place Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m. at Detroit Opera House. Benson will join the former First Lady, Senator from New York, and U.S. Secretary of State live on stage and take audiences on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of. Tickets are available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or in person at the Detroit Opera House box office.

Secretary Clinton, also a New York Times best-selling author, and GRAMMY-award winner, will release her new book Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty through Simon & Schuster on September 17, 2024.

Attendees will journey through the landscape of today's political climate, exploring ways to shape a better future for our children and grandchildren—all while enjoying a dynamic and thought-provoking evening.

Secretary Benson oversaw Michigan's 2020 and 2022 general elections, which had record-breaking turnout and were recognized for their security, earning her the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award and the Presidential Citizens Medal. A graduate of Wellesley College, Harvard Law School, and Oxford University, Secretary Benson is an expert on civil rights, education, and election policy. Secretary Benson is the author of “Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process,” a book on the role secretaries play in defending democracy, and the forthcoming book “The Purposeful Warrior: Standing Up for What's Right when the Stakes are High.” She is the chair of Michigan's Task Force on Women in Sports, which was established by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2019 to advance opportunities for Michigan women as athletes and sports leaders.

The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour is produced by Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, tour dates, and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and the first woman nominated for president by a major political party. She is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University. She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper. Visit HillaryClinton.com.

About Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty

In Hillary Rodham Clinton's new book, to be released on September 17, 2024, she offers forthright views on politics, democracy, the threats we face, and the future within our reach. She shares the latest chapter of her inspiring life and shows us how to age with grace and keep moving forward, with grit, joy, purpose, and a sense of humor.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is coming to the Detroit Opera House Monday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Detroit Opera House box office. For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

