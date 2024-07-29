Grammy-Winner Samara Joy Comes To The Fisher Theatre This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three-Time GRAMMY-winner Samara Joy Embarks on 3rd Annual A JOYFUL HOLIDAY Tour – Featuring the McLendon Family with a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. She will be performing alongside many family members, including her father Antonio McLendon, with a backing group featuring Shedrick Mitchell on piano, Eric Wheeler on bass, and Charles Haynes on drums.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

The show combines selections from her well-received holiday EP ‘A Joyful Holiday' (on Verve Records) with several Gospel-flavored holiday favorites. The nearly sold-out December 2023 edition of this show was a sensation.

“Singing alongside my family has always been a special time kept between us but this December, I'm excited to share that special feeling with you all! This holiday season, it brings me great joy to present my first role models, the McLendon Family, on a month-long tour throughout the US. Join us for a show you'll never forget!” – Samara Joy

The past two years have been a whirlwind for the ascendant Joy, with Grammy Awards in '23 for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album followed by another stature for Best Jazz Performance this year for her track, “Tight.” Her latest studio album Linger Awhile reached #1 on Amazon Best Sellers, Billboard Jazz, Pandora Trendsetters, iTunes and Amazon's digital-music and CD sales, and more. Samara has garnered well over 1 million followers on social media, and her tour dates all over the world have rapidly sold out. Her voice, rich and velvety yet precociously refined, has already earned her legions of fans in addition to millions of likes on TikTok — cementing her status as perhaps the first Gen Z jazz singing star.

Samara Joy is coming to the Fisher Theatre Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $51.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, August 2. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon. For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

Broadway In Detroit is an ATG entertainment Company. ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment whose portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate or program 64 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Comments