Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids to Present LAUGHEST 2025

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is celebrating 15 years of laughter in West Michigan with LaughFest 2025. Gilda’s LaughFest, the nation’s first-ever community-wide festival of laughter, will return March 5-9 bringing awareness to and raising funds for Gilda’s Club’s mission of emotional health support surrounding cancer and grief. The Red Door Gala, an entertaining dinner and fundraising event following the festival, will occur on March 19.

“When we started LaughFest in 2010, we had no idea the magnitude this festival would have in our community,” said Wendy Wigger, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids president and CEO. “It’s really heartening to look back at our very first festival and see how many people we’ve been able to help through our free cancer and grief support program because of the success of LaughFest these past 15 years. We can’t wait to bring back LaughFest and the Red Door Gala to the West Michigan community. These two events increase awareness and help generate much needed funds for our free support programs.”

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause, is hosting Gilda’s LaughFest events in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell. LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, includes free and ticketed events from stand-up and improv to community showcases, and a variety of other seriously funny stuff.

"Gun Lake Casino is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Gilda's Club to bring this cherished festival to West Michigan," said Carter Pavey, vice president of marketing at Gun Lake Casino. "Our team takes great pride in sponsoring the entire event and hosting two exclusive shows inside the 131 Sportsbar & Lounge. Performances at Gun Lake Casino are always a highlight, and we're excited to deliver unforgettable experiences once again."

Following the 15th annual LaughFest festival, on Wednesday, March 19, Gilda’s Club will host its Red Door Gala at Fedrick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The Red Door Gala celebrates the thousands of lives impacted by Gilda’s Club and will provide entertainment that is sure to make individuals laugh.

In addition to offering something for everyone in Lowell and at Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, the Clean Comedy Showcase, a LaughFest fan favorite, will return to The B.O.B. and Dr. Grins Comedy Club, which will include both show only and dinner and show options. This year’s festival will feature nationally-known comedians, as well as seriously fun and funny events for all ages. In addition to The B.O.B., locations for events will include Fountain Street Church, Midtown at Studio Park, Gun Lake Casino, and UCC Lowell. Talent and event schedules will begin to be announced in January 2025.

