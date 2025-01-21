GOODNIGHT MOON And THE RUNAWAY BUNNY Announced At Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indulge in bedtime nostalgia with Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny as their stories are told in this magical onstage adaptation of the classic children's books.

Goodnight Moon is a celebration of familiar nighttime rituals, while The Runaway Bunny's pretend tale of leaving home evokes reassuring responses from his loving mum. Both feature endearing rabbit characters, bunny banter, and dream-like imagery that never fail to delight young readers. Both books were written by Margaret Wise Brown, a former teacher that believed children could be fascinated by the simple pleasures of the world that adults tend to overlook. With the illustrative work of Clement Hurd, the stories became two of the 20th Century's best-known children's books.

The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scoti's staged adaptation brings a new sense of appreciation to stories that have delighted several generations The ensemble has adapted dozens of old stories for young viewers to the stage including Guess How Much I Love You and more. Each adaptation brings a new sense of appreciation to these heart-warming tales and reminds the audience to embrace the little things in life.

Families can participate in pre-show activities for children starting at 12:30PM, exclusively for the first performance. Kids can draw the cow jumping over the moon, create baby rabbit and mother rabbit stick puppets, and participate in games sponsored by WKAR and Capital Area District Library (CADL) while supplies last.

SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny will appear at Wharton Center on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 1:30PM and 4PM (with the 4PM being a Sensory-Friendly Performance). Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

