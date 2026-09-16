GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at The Inspired Acting Company

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The Inspired Acting Company will open its fourth season with Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, a dark comedy that asks what happens when parents step in to resolve a conflict between their children and find themselves pulled into a conflict of their own.

Opening September 25 and running through October 11 in Downtown Walled Lake, God of Carnage begins when two sets of parents meet to discuss an altercation between their sons. What starts as a polite attempt to resolve the situation quickly becomes something much less civilized.

As the evening progresses, the couples move beyond the original incident and begin confronting their own frustrations, marriages, values, and each other. The parents arrive expecting a reasonable conversation, but before long they find themselves in a kind of adult sandbox, where old grievances, competing egos, and personal frustrations take over.

Polite conversation gives way to accusations, alcohol, personal grievances, and increasingly unpredictable behavior. What begins as a disagreement between two children becomes a much bigger battle among the adults.

At its heart, God of Carnage is a comedy about the difference between how people believe they behave and how they actually behave when the carefully maintained boundaries of polite society begin to disappear.

With the school year just getting underway, the timing of the production adds another layer of recognition for audiences who have experienced the sometimes complicated world of school relationships and parenting.

'Once you get past the initial situation with the kids, the play becomes much more about the adults,' said director Jon Kind. 'These four people come into the room thinking they're going to have a reasonable conversation. Watching that conversation fall apart is where the comedy comes in, but there's also a lot underneath it about marriage, parenting, and how quickly we can lose our perspective.'

The production features Dawn Rasnick as Veronica, Jeff Thomakos as Michael, Autumn Thiellesen as Annette, and Jordan Climie as Alan.

Following God of Carnage, the 2026-27 season continues with Scrooge in Rouge, a fast-paced holiday farce returning by popular demand after last year's production; The Roommate, a comedy about friendship and reinvention; and Baskerville, Ken Ludwig's wildly theatrical take on the Sherlock Holmes mystery.

Performances of God of Carnage run September 25 through October 11, 2026 at The Inspired Acting Company, located at 1124 E. West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

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