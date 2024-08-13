GIRLS GONE BIBLE Comes to the Fisher Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Podcast hosts Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma are extending their GIRLS GONE BIBLE – For God So Loved The World Tour with a stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Step into a world of authentic conversations and unfiltered insights with GIRLS GONE BIBLE. Imagine sitting down with two friends who share their most candid thoughts on faith, navigating relationships, and embracing all the challenges of the Christian journey. GIRLS GONE BIBLE is an honest conversation between women who aren't afraid to leave it all on the table. Hosts Angela and Arielle don't just welcome vulnerability, they celebrate it!

GIRLS GONE BIBLE is the beloved and quickly growing hit podcast. A faith-based podcast that is accepted and loved by any and all people no matter their religion. These two cover all topics from faith to mental health, relationships, life in general, and they bring it all back to Jesus. The Girls Gone Bible ministry has grown so rapidly because of the real and raw heavy hitting conversations. Angela and Arielle double as a hardcore Jesus freaks and a ridiculous comedic dynamic duo. You are guaranteed to laugh and cry at the same time.

GIRLS GONE BIBLE is coming to the Fisher Theatre Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $46.25 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, August 16.

