FIM to Celebrate Halloween With Three Events in Downtown Flint

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Downtown Flint will be full of Halloween spirit with three FIM Frights events: The Glam Reaper’s Ball, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” along with a Vampire Masquerade Ball and the FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra’s Frightfully Fun Pops.

The Glam Reaper’s Ball – October 21

Wednesday, October 21, Flint Under the Stars will present The Glam Reaper’s Ball at FIM Capitol Theatre. This Halloween-themed drag show features some of the region’s best performers and will feature ghoulishly glamorous style, wicked comedy, killer lip-syncs and enough glitter and sparkle to light up the spookiest night. Patrons can come as they are or dress to impress in their favorite costume for a night of music, laughter and Halloween mayhem! All proceeds benefit KidsTix, a program that expands access to the arts by providing admission to live performances for children and their families. Registration is required to attend. Suggested donation is $10.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Vampire Masquerade Ball – October 24

Saturday, October 24 turns the Capitol Theatre into a candlelit gathering of the undead. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. for the VIP ball in their most extravagant vampire-themed attire. Along with music, dancing and specialty beverages and cocktails, participants will encounter roaming performers and familiar shadowed figures from the film itself. With photo opportunities throughout the space, there will be no shortage of chances to capture one’s transformation for the evening.

As the ball draws to a close, VIP guests will join the rest of the audience for a screening of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” beginning promptly at 8 p.m. Guests may also choose to purchase tickets for the film only and enjoy the classic cinema experience without attending the Vampire Ball. Whether people choose the screening alone or indulge in the full evening of gothic spectacle, this is a night designed to linger long after the credits roll.

Frightfully Fun Pops – October 25

On Sunday, October 25 at FIM Whiting Auditorium, Flint Symphony Orchestra guest music director and conductor Abdiel Vázquez returns for Frightfully Fun Pops, a new Halloween tradition started in 2025. Audiences of all ages are invited to arrive in costume and enjoy a festive evening filled with spooky classics and delightfully eerie musical surprises. After the concert, the fun continues with treats and family-friendly activities for ghosts and goblins alike. Designed to charm more than chill, this spirited celebration promises laughter, imagination and a touch of Halloween magic for everyone.

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