FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to The Barn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Barn Theatre will present the beloved musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF starring Robert Newman! Opening June 18, the classic tale of family, faith, and resilience is Directed by Eric Petersen.

The musical tells the story of Tevye, a humble dairyman, and his attempts to maintain his religious and cultural traditions as external influences encroach upon the lives of his family in the small village of Anatevka. With its unforgettable score by Jerry Bock, poignant lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and heartwarming book by Joseph Stein, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut in 1964.

This production features a talented cast led by Robert Newman as Tevye and Penelope Alex as Golde, second year apprentice Kasey Lazan, Violet Way, and Dakota Moreno as the daughters Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava respectively. Charlie King portrays Lazar Wolf, first year apprentice Brady Cunningham is Motel, Owen Squire Smith IS Perchik, and Luke Ragotzy is Fyedka. Audiences will be enchanted by iconic songs such as "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Sunrise, Sunset,"

Choreographer Melissa Cotton Hunter has meticulously crafted dance sequences that honor the original choreography by Jerome Robbins while introducing innovative elements that highlight the characters' emotional journeys. Brett Burradell is Scenic Designer and Technical Director and Alex Szczotka is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Steven Lee Burright with Lights designed by M. David Knewtson. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. Troy Benton is Sound Designer.

Performances for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will run June 18 through 30, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope’s Saloon ~ Bring your drinks into the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance - No need to wait in line before the show! Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow Today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org

Comments